GE to stop selling wind turbines in Brazil

GE Renewable Energy — the division of the American multinational focused on equipment for the generation of renewable energy — will stop producing wind turbines in Brazil, sources familiar with the matter told the Brazil Journal.

The news must be a blow to the renewable energy sector, given that GE Wind was one of the largest suppliers of wind turbines in Brazil.

The multinational has more than 3,000 of these turbines already in operation, around 30% of the total market, serving practically all large generators.

Other major suppliers are WEG, the Danish company Vestas and the German Nordex Acciona.

GE confirmed the end of the operation, but said that it will continue carrying out the projects already contracted and maintaining the turbines in operation.

The company said that the move seeks to readjust the operation “to the current reality of the market, preparing the business for the future.”

A source close to the company was more direct: he said that GE had been losing “a lot” of money with the Brazilian operation in recent years.

The move should have positive repercussions for WEG, which has just lost one of its biggest competitors in Brazil. Now for Aeris — which manufactures wind blades that are sold to WEG, GE, Nordex and Vestas — GE’s departure could be negative, as it will concentrate its customer base.

A major GE customer told the Brazil Journal that both the industry and Brasília should try to reverse GE’s decision.

Pedro Arbex