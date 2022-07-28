Germany beats France (2-1) and goes to the final of the women’s Euro against England

Germany qualified for its ninth women’s Euro Cup decision by defeating France 2-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday and will play for the title next Sunday against England.

Captain Alexandra Popp scored both German goals in the match, while Merle Frohms scored against for the French national team.

“I feel pure pride in what we have achieved and for these players, from the number 1 to the 23. We work hard and we are a very united group, supporting each other on the pitch. Our victory is fully deserved”, celebrated Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg .

Germany is the biggest winner of the women’s Euro Cup, with eight titles in the 12 editions already held. Every time it reached the final, the German team ended up taking the trophy.

England qualified for the final on Tuesday, beating Sweden 4-0 in the first semi-final. Playing at home, the English have an impressive average of four goals per game in the tournament.

The final will be a repeat of Euro 2009. On that occasion, Germany won with a 6-2 victory over England.

The Germans have won all the games they have played so far in this Euro-2022.

In their group in the first phase they beat Denmark (4-0), Spain (2-0) and Finland (3-0), before beating Austria (2-0) in the quarterfinals. The goal conceded this Wednesday was the first of this edition, but, despite that, it managed to win and guarantee its place in the final.

Alexandra Popp, named the best player of the match, beat England’s Beth Mead in the top scorer, both with six goals. They equaled the record for goals scored in the same edition of the tournament, held by Germany’s Inka Grings in 2009, and could surpass it in the final.

For their part, France failed in yet another attempt to reach their first European Cup final. It lost in the semifinals, as well as the 2011 World Cup and the 2012 Olympics.

Since those games, ten years ago, in London, the ‘Bleues’ amended five major competitions in which they were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

“Today we fought, despite everything. In the first half it was difficult because Germany was stronger, but I think we reacted well in the second half. We lacked a little hit in front of their goal”, lamented the coach of France, Corinne Diacre , in an interview with Canal+ in his country.

“We wanted to go to Wembley (for the final). We didn’t make it tonight and we can say our opponent was stronger today, although we fought very well. I’m proud of my players,” she added.

– Datasheet:

Stadium: Stadium MK (Milton Keynes)

Referee: Cheryl Foster (WAL)

Ball possession:

Germany: 54%

France: 46%

goals:

Germany: Popp (2x)

France: Frohms (against)

Yellow cards:

Germany: Gwinn, Oberdorf

France: Toletti, Bacha

Escalations:

Germany: Frohms – Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering (Doorsoun), Rauch – Magull (Dallmann), Oberdorf, Däbritz (Lohmann) – Huth (Wassmuth), Popp (cap), Brand

Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

France: Peyraud-Magnin – Périsset, Mbock Bathy, Renard (cap), Karchaoui – Bilbault, Toletti (Sarr), Geyoro – Diani, Malard (Bacha), Cascarino (Matéo)

Technique: Corinne Diacre

