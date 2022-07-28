Giovanna Ewbank arrives in Portugal with her children after document confusion: ‘My mistake’ | Pop & Art

The three children have authorization in their passport to travel with one of the parents, but the youngest’s Brazilian passport was being renewed and Giovanna did not pay attention to it.
“We arrived in Portugal, we managed to board. Zyan’s Brazilian passport is renewing and I only had the Portuguese passport”, she said in a 20-minute live video on Instagram.
“The authorization to travel alone with the children was in Brazilian, I thought it was in Portuguese too, that is, my mistake”.
The actress shared on Tuesday (27) the situation she was facing with her children before she also embarked on social media.
As she was traveling without her husband Bruno Gagliasso, it was necessary to wait for an authorization issued by him for the children to travel.
Giovanna Ewbank says she was unable to board with her children to Portugal: — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/GiovannaEwbank
Children under 0 to 17 years of age accompanied by both parents or guardians do not need special authorization to travel abroad, a valid Brazilian passport is sufficient.
But, in the case of Giovanna, as she was without Bruno Gagliasso, it is necessary that an authorization be made with a notarized signature, according to the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA).
If neither parent or guardian is present, both must produce a notarized document authorizing the trip.
This type of certificate is waived when the minor presents a valid passport with express authorization to travel abroad unaccompanied.