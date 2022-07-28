Gkay and Bianca Andrade clash with a kiss at MTV Miaw 2022, and the public reacts: ‘Despair’

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Gkay and Bianca Andrade clash with a kiss at MTV Miaw 2022, and the public reacts: ‘Despair’ 2 Views

Influencers starred in the most talked about moment of the awards and shared opinions

Playback/Twitter/bybadg4lGkay and Bianca Andrade kissing
Gkay and Bianca Andrade shared a big kiss on stage at MTV Miaw 2022

The influencers Gkay and Bianca Andradealso known as Boca Rosa, starred in the most talked about moment of the MTV Meow 2022, which was recorded on Tuesday night, the 26th. The artists shared a kiss on the award stage and the moment reverberated on social networks. The former participant of “BBB 20”, who has already declared to be bisexual, was called the “queen of farofa” by Gkay, organizer of the event. Bianca then teased: “You don’t want to kiss anyone in public, is that it?”. the friend of anita replied: “Who told you that I don’t kiss anyone in public, Bianca?”. Afterwards, they kissed. The audience went wild and the moment went viral on social media. Gkay spoke about the matter on Twitter: “Now I understand the power of the little mouth”. However, many people found the moment “forced” and criticized the influencers.

Kiss from Boca Rosa and Gkay: pure spotlight. wow. Gkay by far likes women, Bianca herself has already said in a podcast that she insinuated to give Gkay a kiss, and she would cut it. There, wow. Super kiss without chemistry”, commented one person. “I’ve never seen anything more forced and self-serving than this horrible kiss from Boca Rosa and Gkay,” wrote another. “Boca Rosa and Gkay just kissed for a cookie (laughs). The desperation for engagement comes to seem like a joke,” added another. O MTV Meow was hosted by the actress Camila Queiroz and by the singer Shaman. anita and Gloria Groove were the artists with the most nominations, seven each. ludmilla came in the sequence with six, already Pablo Vittar and Zé Felipe appeared in five categories each. Although everything has already been exposed on social media, the event will be broadcast officially on Thursday, 28, at 9 pm, on MTV Brasil.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Amid the heat wave in Italy, priest celebrates mass at sea and uses a float as an altar

Amid heat in Italy, priest celebrates mass at sea and uses float as an altar …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved