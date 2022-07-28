Globo actress talks about the seduction power of João Guilherme, son of Leonardo

The list of celebrities enchanted by the power of seduction of João Guilherme, 20, only grows. Valentina Bandeira, 28, who recently played the character Cora in the soap opera “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor” (Globo), admitted that she was surprised by the charm of singer Leonardo’s youngest son.

João, who is also an actor, has already been involved with Larissa Manoela, Jade Picon, Bianca Andrade, Duda Reis, Luísa Sonza, Gkay and Yasmin Brunet. “He seduces a plant. It’s surreal. His look is conquering. He’s all that. He’s not fooling around at all”, acknowledged the actress.

Read too:

– Virgínia and Zé Felipe reveal the theme and details of the room of their second daughter, Maria Flor

– Luan Santana gets engaged to Izabela Cunha and the couple appears in an alliance

In an interview with the podcast Donos da Razão, Valentina said that she met João Guilherme at Luísa Sonza’s birthday party, in a hotel in São Paulo, on June 18. The actress assumed that she stayed with some people, but did not say if one of them would have been João Guilherme. “A lot of hot kids, but I’m not going to talk because I’m not fooling around”, Valentina delivered.

The party was so successful that, at the end, there was an after party at Luísa Sonza’s house, of which Valentina says she only remembers flashes. “I knew I was going to go crazy. I was euphoric!. I don’t remember many things and I only have a few flashes”, confessed the actress.