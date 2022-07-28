Globo fires yet another actress who denounced Marcius Melhem for harassment | Gabriel Perline

reproduction Globo fires another actress who denounced Marcius Melhem for harassment

Another actress who denounced Marcius Melhem for moral and sexual harassment at Globo’s Compliance has just been fired: Veronica Debom did not have her bond renewed with the station after seven years working in soap operas and comedy shows.

Like Dani Calabresa, the actress also sought the direction of Globo to denounce the alleged abuses committed by Marcius Melhem at the time when he was her boss in the programs Zorra and Tá No Ar.

In her complaint, Veronica claims that Marcius Melhem asked her to perform oral sex on him. The case is still under investigation in the investigation launched by the Special Police Station for Assistance to Women.

Globo confirmed the end of Veronica’s contract, but minimized it by saying that it is not a dismissal, but a new model of work agreement, in which she will only be paid when she is selected for new projects.

“The contract was not renewed with the author. And as we have been clarifying for some time about this dynamic of contracts, Globo, in tune with the changes that the market is going through, has been adopting new working practices with its talents. The non-renewal of a contract does not mean the end of a partnership. On the contrary, the new talent management model allows that partnership to be renewed in many other formats and future projects”, said the broadcaster in a note to the column.