God of War Ragnarok is next on Phil Spencer’s list

God of War Ragnarok is the next phase in the story of Kratos and Atreus, and it’s a fact that has generated a lot of anticipation around the world. Playing the adventure seems to be the common desire of the moment, and even Xbox Gaming boss Phil Spencer hinted that he was looking forward to the title.

At the twitter, the official Xbox account asked a series of questions to get their community moving. Not long after, Spencer appeared on the social network and mentioned that the Santa Monica sequel is the game he would like to “play next”. Check out:

First game: Pong

Last game: Road 96

Favorite game: Robotron: 2084

Game you play the most: right now….FH5 Hot Wheels

Game you want to play next: God of War Ragnarok

First game you’d show a caveman: Lumines: perfect mix of mechanics, music, style and replayability — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 26, 2022

God of War Ragnarok will be “huge” and arrives on the day 9 of November to PS4 and PS5 — but no free upgrade option. If you want to know more about its editions, prices and many other information, click on this link!

