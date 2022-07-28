Going topless, Lívia Andrade shows off her butt in a hose bath

Presenter Lívia Andrade squandered her dazzling body while cooling off with a hose

the presenter Lívia Andrade (39) made the temperature rise once again on his social network by sharing a daring click this Wednesday, 27.

In the record, the blonde appeared cooling off with a hose in a backyard and drew attention by appearing wearing only her bikini bottom. Going topless, Lívia Andrade appeared on her back and showed off her butt.

“Refrexxxxxxxxxxco!”said the famous when appearing stunning on a summer day in the USA and cooling off in a different way.

When appearing almost naked in the record, the artist soon drew sighs from her followers. “Cat”, admired the fans. “Wonderful”, exclaimed others.

Lívia Andrade shows off her body in the USA

In the last few days, Lívia Andrade squandered her dazzling curves with great beauty as she appeared in shorts and a top riding a bicycle. “Around”, she said as she appeared walking the streets of Florida in the USA.

Full of style and attitude, the blonde always draws attention with her authentic looks. Recently, she gave the talk when she appeared with a printed dress very tight showing off her pert buttocks, also a place in the USA.

