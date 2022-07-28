Gol (GOLL4) reverses profit and has a loss of R$ 2.8 billion in the 2nd quarter

Gol (GOLL4) reported a net loss of BRL 2.851 billion in the second quarter of 2022, reversing net income of BRL 642.9 million in the same period in 2021, the airline said on Thursday morning (28).

The company attributes the result mainly to exchange and monetary variations for the period.

The recurring net loss was R$620.8 million in 2Q22, a reduction of 51.7% compared to the loss in 2Q21.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was positive by R$439 million in 2Q22, reversing a negative result of R$547.4 million in 2Q21.

The recurring Ebitda margin reached 13.5% between April and June against a negative margin of 53.2% in 2Q21.

The operating result (Ebit) was negative by R$191.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, an improvement of 76.3% compared to the same period in 2021.

Net revenue totaled BRL 3.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a growth of 215% (or 3.15 times) compared to the same period in 2021.

Net revenue per offered seat kilometer (RASK) increased 41% to R$35.94 cents.

Operating expenses totaled R$3.434 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 86.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

Aviation fuel expenses soared 285.1% in 2Q22, totaling R$1.448 billion.

Gol operational indicators

Demand in the domestic market reached 6,457 million RPK, an increase of 88% compared to 2Q21, reaching 80.0% of the RPK recorded in 2Q19.

Supply in the domestic market, in turn, reached 8,432 million ASK, representing an increase of 109.1% compared to 2Q21 and 87% of the levels reached in 2Q19.

The occupancy rate was 76.6% and the company transported around 5.6 million Customers in 2Q22, an increase of 88% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In 2Q22, the Company’s total volume of departures was 45,538, representing an increase of 131.6% compared to 2Q21. The total number of seats available on the market was 8.0 million, also representing an increase of 129% compared to the same period in 2021.

indebtedness

At the end of 2Q22, total liquidity (cash and cash equivalents, financial investments, deposits and accounts receivable and securities) totaled R$4.0 billion, representing an increase of 8.7% when compared to the second quarter of 2021.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s adjusted net debt was BRL 23.838 billion, an increase of 50.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, stood at 9.5 times in June/22, down 1.6 times over the same period in 2021.

