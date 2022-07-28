Good Luck, Leo Grande is the 3rd age 50 Shades of Gray?

For the curious on duty: no, Good Luck, Big Leo no sadomasochism. However, the film that opens in theaters this Thursday (28) has an interesting parallel with 50 Shades of Gray (2015). In pursuit of different forms of pleasure, both Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) want complete satisfaction. The difference is in the way they do it.

In the plot, Nancy is a 55-year-old retired teacher. And to everyone’s shock, she never had an orgasm or a night of pleasurable sex. After the death of her husband and the end of her stable and boring marriage, the protagonist goes looking for someone to satisfy her.

However, her husband was the only man she had ever slept with. So, Emma Thompson’s character decides to take a risk and hires the services of Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack). The sex worker – or as he likes to be called, “sex therapist” – is nearly 30 years younger than his client.

Even so, the character has a plan of action to win Nancy’s attention, make her completely comfortable and safe and, above all, break down internal barriers and deconstruct all sexual taboos in the protagonist’s mind.

Good Luck Debates, Leo Grande

Daryl McCormack and Emma Thompson in a scene from Good Luck, Leo Grande Publicity/Paris Films

But don’t let Good Luck, Big Leo fool you. The film is not just a woman’s journey to her first orgasm. The plot deals with important issues and little debated in society. The sexuality of the elderly, the legalization of the provision of sexual services and different taboos of opposite generations are discussed during the drama.

At the height of the new film, Leo Grande reflects how civilized the world would be if sexual services were available to everyone. Without judgment or embarrassment, anyone frustrated in this aspect of life could hire someone to solve the problem.

According to the sex worker, the decision to legalize it would also bring benefits to the workers themselves. Currently, thousands of people do not have a support, a safety net, in a line of work that is considered dangerous.

Good Luck, Leo Grande doesn’t just stop at Nancy’s initial premise. With each new barrier and discussion, the protagonist duo dissects their lines, their ideals, their concerns. Even with an initially similar subject matter to 50 Shades of Grey, the new drama manages to communicate with different types of audiences and generations.

On top of all that, the film has an epic moment for the film industry. At 63, Emma Thompson does a full frontal nude. In search of breaking paradigms about sexuality, the plot and the special moment try to deconstruct age prejudice.