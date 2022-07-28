Google Maps gains 3 very useful functions for your daily life; meet | apps

Google Maps has three new features designed primarily for tours, but which can be very useful throughout the year. The first is the 360-degree aerial view of the world’s top sights – which, for now, is only available for a few cities, but is expected to expand to other places in the coming years. Also new is that the section dedicated to cyclists will gain more information, including data on car traffic and the route with more bike lanes.

In addition, the app also now has location sharing notifications – which will allow users to know when a family member, for example, has arrived or left somewhere. This function, as well as images of tourist attractions, will be launched globally in apps for Android and iPhone (iOS) and in the desktop version starting this Wednesday (27). The bike routes update will be released in the coming weeks, in cities where the feature is already available. Learn more about how it works below.

🔎 7 useful Google Maps features you need to know

1 of 2 Google Maps gains new features to help with day-to-day tours and routes — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo Google Maps gains new features to help with day-to-day tours and routes — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo

📝 How to find old images on Google Maps? See tips on the TechTudo Forum.

Aerial views of tourist attractions

Google is including photorealistic aerial views of nearly 100 of the landmarks, located in cities like Barcelona, ​​London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo. The idea is that the tourist sees these images before the trips to decide whether to visit the locations or not. For now, the feature is only available for these specific locations, but the idea is that it will be expanded to more cities.

The aerial shots are in the “Photos” section of the respective tourist spot, accessible through Google Maps search. It is possible, with it, to visit historic buildings in London in 3D, for example, which greatly facilitates the choice of travel itineraries.

Aerial views of tourist attractions on Google Maps — Photo: Disclosure / Google Maps

Shared location notifications

Google’s maps app already allows you to share routes with friends and family, but now it has notifications. That way, when someone chooses to share their location with you, you can set an alert for when they arrive or leave a certain location.

The resource has multiple uses. It can be activated to facilitate meetings before or after a show, as well as knowing if a loved one has arrived home safely, for example. To activate it, simply tap “Add” (or “Add”) in the app in the new “Notifications” section, displayed under the name of the person sharing the location with you.

In the announcement of the novelty, Google highlighted the concern with security, informing that the person who is sharing the location will receive periodic reminders to inform them of this choice. Notices will be sent via push notifications and emails. Also, users can block someone from setting notifications.

Location sharing on Google Maps gets notification — Photo: Disclosure / Google

More information for cyclists

Finally, the tab facing bike routes will gain detailed information. In addition to the slope of the route, cyclists will have access to data such as the presence of stairs, the flow of cars and a greater or lesser amount of cycle lanes.

The app will also inform the type of road that forms the route — whether it is a local road, a highway, etc. In this way, those who pedal can have a better idea of ​​the speed of the cars, which helps to decide the route. This is the only novelty that is not yet available, but that was promised for the next few weeks.

2 of 2 Google Maps will provide more information for cyclists — Photo: Disclosure / Google Google Maps will provide more information for cyclists — Photo: Disclosure / Google

with information from Google

See also: 7 functions your cell phone has and you don’t know!