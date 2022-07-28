Google releases new Gmail interface; check the news

Google announced last Tuesday (26) that the new gmail interface will finally be distributed to all users. Announced since February, the novelty aims to make application icons more accessible in addition to implementing Material Design 3 elements.

The updated interface creates a panel next to the drop-down menu (signaled by three dashes) where the Meet, Spaces and Chat icons are located — when hovering over the icons, a list is displayed and the application can be accessed through a window whole or a pop-up notification.

Google is working on a new approach to the Workspace suite — which includes Docs, Sheets, and other services — providing a “more unified” style and new AI-powered features. Check out the details of the new Gmail in the video published by the official YouTube channel, below;

How to go back to the old version

The new interface will be rolled out gradually to the general public. If your version has already been updated, however, it is possible to revert it to a previous version by following the steps below;

1. On the Gmail page, click on “Settings” in the upper right corner of the screen;

two. In “Quick settings”, select “Return to original Gmail view”;

3. When the new window opens, click on “Reload”.

According to the company, later this year users will see improvements in Gmail for the tablet version, improved support for emojis and more accessibility features, among others.

Read too: What is ProtonMail? Meet Gmail’s Secure Rival