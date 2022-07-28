Government leader asked businessman for money in exchange for help at Inmetro, points out PF

According to the messages, the friend of the parliamentarian said that his company would be disqualified from the dispute for a public contract if there was no change in the Inmetro ordinance. Upon receiving the businessman’s request, the senator replied that he would try to intercede with the Ministry of Economy, to which Inmetro is subordinate.

“I will ask as soon as I leave the presidency (…). I speak directly with Carlos”, said Gomes, referring to Carlos da Costa, then Secretary of Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness of the ministry. Satisfied with the promise, Alves wrote: “Extremely important! Friend, take care of me!” At the time, Gomes was the deputy leader of the Bolsonaro government in the Senate. He didn’t become leader in Congress until the end of that year.

Three days later, in a new conversation, the businessman sent the senator a new document about the Inmetro ordinance. In response, Gomes said that he could even work for the dismissal of the then president of Inmetro, Angela Flôres Furtado, if the agency did not respond to the election. “I’m going to read here and put together a strategy. As a last resort, we ask via the Infrastructure Committee. If there is public spirit motivation, we even take down this woman”, wrote the parliamentarian.