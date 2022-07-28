Government of Rio launches public notice for bidding for Maracanã | football

On Wednesday night, the Government of Rio announced the launch of the public notice to define who will own the concession for the Maracanã complex for the next 20 years. The bidding will take place on the 27th of October.

The concession winner will be able to explore the entire Maracanã Complex, which includes the football stadium and the Maracanazinho gym.

Maracanã Stadium — Photo: Lucas Senna

Flamengo and Fluminense, current administrators, wish to remain in control of the complex. Vasco has also expressed his interest in participating in the administration of Maracanã.

Even Cruzmaltino’s desire to send Serie B matches at the stadium has generated conflicts with the duo Fla-Flu. The most recent episode was the refusal of Consórcio Maracanã for Vasco to use the stadium in the game against Chapecoense, next Sunday, in the debut of the reinforcement Alex Teixeira. The game will take place in São Januário. Previously, Vasco won in court the right to play at Maracanã against Sport.

One of the requirements contained in the notice is the need to hold at least 70 football matches at the Maracanã stadium – 54 of them in national competitions, such as Série A and B of the Brazilian Championship and Copa do Brasil, and international competitions, such as Libertadores da América and South American. In addition to 12 annual events for Maracanãzinho – Olympic or not.

The rule that imposes a minimum of 70 games in the stadium’s annual schedule was discussed at a Public Hearing held in October 2021. On the occasion, the secretary of the Rio Civil House, Nicola Miccione, said that the device would be a way of giving “protagonism” to football clubs. Since a company interested in the concession would have to close a partnership in advance with one or more clubs to be able to compete.

Another rule of the public notice requires the candidate to have experience of at least three years in the management of sports venues with a capacity of 30,000 people or more. Three years of experience in the management and operation of a multipurpose gym or arena with a minimum capacity of five thousand people will be required.