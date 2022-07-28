government spends money and prevents readjustment of food stamps

The amount of R$ 1.7 billion reserved for the salary adjustment of the civil service still in 2022 has already been used by the Ministry of Economy with expenses of other portfolios. With this, the government’s nod to civil servants in an election year will not get off the ground.

Even the increase in food stamps, a promise made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) due to the impossibility of granting the 5% readjustment, was totally discarded.

The scenario, confirmed by the metropolises by the Confederation of Workers in the Federal Public Service (Condsef), generated indignation in the civil service, which is preparing a series of reactions.

“The money was already insufficient to meet the demands of the civil service. The readjustment has become a big fake news. It is unfortunate that this has happened”, criticizes the general coordinator of Condsef, Sérgio Ronaldo da Silva.

The category is lobbying Congress to launch the debate on next year’s budget. The objective is to provide for readjustments in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) and in the Annual Budget Law (LOA).

pressure schedule

The 2023 Budget proposal must be sent by the federal government for consideration by the Legislature by August 31. Until then, servers will live a crusade against the federal administration.

“We will continue to act and act. In August, pressure agenda in Congress and we will prepare a manifesto on the situation of civil servants”, said Sérgio to the report.

The federal civil service suffered a hard defeat in 2022. That’s because the deadline for granting increases this year ended on July 4th.

Electoral legislation prohibits, in the period between 180 days before the elections and the inauguration of the elected candidates, there is a readjustment in the remuneration for civil servants.

With that, Bolsonaro went down in history as the only head of the federal executive who did not grant readjustments of inflationary losses to civil servants.

Still in June, the president declared that he could not grant an increase in 2022. The government was analyzing the possibility of a 5% linear adjustment, but the requests for restructuring of some categories generated several obstacles.

The government’s initial idea was to direct resources to agents of the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen). The economic team, however, spoke out against the measure, on the grounds that granting a readjustment could generate pressure from other sectors of the civil service.

Strike in election year

That was exactly what happened. With the expectation that only police forces would receive the amount, other categories reacted, which led the government to fear a general strike in the middle of an election year, when the current president will try for another four years at the head of the Planalto.

Some categories, such as employees of the Central Bank, the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), the Ministry of Labor and Welfare (MTP) and the National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF), have already mobilized movements to pressure the government .

The readjustment would cost the public coffers almost R$7 billion – which, according to Bolsonaro, would require cuts in several ministries and “disrupt the functioning of Brazil”.