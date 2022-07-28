GPA (PCAR3) reports a net loss of R$172 million in the second quarter of 2022

GPA (PCAR3) released its results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) with a consolidated net loss of BRL 172 million, after recording a consolidated profit of BRL 1.4 billion in 1Q22 and compared to a profit of BRL 3 million in 2Q21 , informed the retailer on Wednesday (27).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled R$ 706 million in the period, a 9% drop in the annual comparison.

Net revenue, in turn, increased 9.3%, from R$9.251 billion in 2Q21 to R$10.11 billion.

As a result, the adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) fell by 1.4 percentage points, from 8.4% to 7%.

The loss was above the Refinitiv consensus, with the market average projecting losses of BRL 27.11 million for the company in the quarter, while the estimate for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, the acronym in English ) was BRL 739.58 million. As for net revenue, the figure was higher, since the projection was R$ 9.79 billion.

Read too:

The supermarket company, in turn, pointed out that the total consolidated gross revenue from continuing operations reached R$ 11.1 billion in 2Q22, a growth of 9.3% versus 2Q21, “result of the focus on operational improvement in Brazilian operations and consistency in the growth of Grupo Éxito.”

In the earnings release, the company also pointed out that double-digit growth was maintained for the fourth consecutive quarter in the international perimeter

GPA highlighted the growth of Grupo Éxito, mainly in the Colombian operation, consolidating in sales

same stores of 27.7% vs 2Q21 (in constant currency), with growth in the 3 countries of operation, “mainly due to the strong growth in retail sales, omnichannel grew 24.4% (in constant currency) reaching a share of the sales 9.9% in the quarter and better performance of innovative and complementary formats”, he said.

The company also stated that the new GPA Brasil (with the sale of Extra stores) “begins to reap the fruits of the transformation with mid single digit same-store sales, in sequential acceleration since 4Q21”.

“During the 2nd quarter, the Company intensified the transition process to Novo GPA with the discontinuation of the hypermarket format and the hiring of a new CEO since the beginning of April. After some internal changes and with a full focus on the operation, Novo GPA already shows improvements in some indicators”, he said.

The company highlights that gross sales revenue (excluding service stations) totaled R$4.0 billion in 2Q22, 6.3% higher versus 2Q21 and 4.9% higher versus 1Q22, “result of the implementation of the strategy defined after the departure hypermarkets in doing the ‘basic well done’ and resuming the strengths of our business”, he pointed out.

The pro forma adjusted Ebitda margin was 7.8% in 2Q22, explained by the high inflation that was not fully passed on and the control of expenses, with an improvement of 20 basis points (bps) when compared to the first quarter of this year.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related