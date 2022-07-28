Gracyanne Barbosa opens on pole dance and takes the opportunity to roll her butt: “Dance”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/AazHB7kvI30/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/AazHB7kvI30″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She knows how to rock! Gracyanne Barbosa showed that she’s not only good at pole dancing, but she also excels at dancing! During training, the influencer got together with a friend and decided to drive fans crazy with the choreography of the song “Bandida”, a hit by singer Zé Felipe.

On the occasion, the fitness muse decided to enchant the crowd with her unmistakable shape. The brunette showed her flexibility in pole dancing and also improvised in a TikTok-worthy dance. As always, Gracyanne spoke among her fans and joked: “isn’t the pole dancer also dancing?”.

“What an incredible duo”, fired a follower, drooling over their performance. “I could only notice the perfect shape of Gra”, said another internet user in the comments of the publication. “They rocked this choreography too much”, extolled a third. Watch the video:

Gracyanne Barbosa says she doesn’t care about her weight: “Muscle weighs”

Healed! Recently, Gracyanne Barbosa appeared on Instagram to answer several questions from her followers and talked about her fitness routine. The muse surprised by declaring that she does not care about the weight she sees on the scale, stating that it hinders her process.

“I’m zero on the scale. I look more into the mirror, into clothes, if I like what I see. I don’t care about that, forget the scales. Forget the scales, this sometimes makes us even mess up, because muscle weighs, people”, said the fitness muse.

Gracyanne also spoke about her preferences when it comes to eating: “Guys, for taste reasons, I don’t eat the yolk, I don’t like it, but when I eat it, I eat a yolk, but it’s because I don’t really like the taste, even more [ovo] cooked, I think dry and such”.

