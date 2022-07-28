GTA 6 will have a female protagonist after internal changes at Rockstar Games, says website

The company is undergoing a series of internal changes that are influencing the development of games.

Over the last few years, the Rockstar Gamesthe company responsible for the famous game franchise Grand Theft AutoOr just GTA, has been undergoing a series of reforms and reorganizations of its work system. Influenced by social events and behavioral changes in the public, the producer also ended up making changes to its games, as the long-awaited GTA 6for example, which can bring a female protagonist for the first time in the game’s history.

According to an article published by Bloomberg, Rockstar continues to make significant changes to its games, as well as to the way in which its employees work. In addition to removing transphobic jokes from GTA 5 and closing the gender pay gap, sources involved with the game say the company will include a female protagonist in Grand Theft Auto VI.

The article also states that the game’s character would be latina and one of the protagonists of a plot influenced by the story of Bonnie and Clydea famous couple of criminals who have already influenced a variety of productions in the entertainment industry.

The developers were also reportedly warned not to joke about marginalized groups in the game. If we take into account the history of GTA, such changes are significant since the franchise is known for objectifying women, for example.

Regarding the work system, Rockstar faced a controversy in 2018 when employees decided to disclose the problems of the company’s organizational culture. The allegations included several people with burnout and various frictions in the environment.

Since then, Rockstar Games has been trying to reinvent its own image. One of the sources present in the article, who did not want to be identified, stated that, now, “a boys’ club turned into a real company”.

It is these organizational changes, in addition to the pandemic scenario, that caused a certain delay in the development of GTA 6. Fortunately, everything indicates that they were fundamental for the company to rethink its actions.

