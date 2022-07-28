Guerra na Globo: Veteran directors find each other strange behind the scenes

The weather is not good at Globo’s high dome edit
247 – The weather is not good at Globo’s high dome. The directors JB de Oliveira, Boninho, and Mariano Boni are getting weird behind the scenes at the station. The reason for this time is the new Som Brasil, which was a desired program by the BBB commander and ended up under the “umbrella” of the other professional. The atmosphere of war between the two, however, is not new. The report is from the TV News portal.
In 2018, Boninho did not like it when Globo announced a series of changes in the station’s leadership and removed Video Show (1983-2019) from its command. The attraction was handed over to Mariano Boni, until then Executive Director of Journalism, who began his career at the company as a producer of Fantástico.
Boninho – who has been losing strength and morale within the station – believed that Som Brasil would be his project and even commented on this idea with his team. The new reissue of the attraction would be a way to contain the rumors about his possible departure from Globo.
With the end of Mestre do Sabor, criticism of Pipoca da Ivete and the mico that was Casa Kalimann, Boninho believed that a relevant program like Som Brasil could improve his image, which has divided opinions behind the scenes.
