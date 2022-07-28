Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio gets emotional teaser by Netflix

THE Netflix released this Wednesday (27) the teaser trailer for Pinocchiothe newest stop-motion animation with the platform’s original seal, commanded by none other than Guillermo del Toro. Narrated by Cricket Ewan McGregor, the preview adds that it is a story in which “we think we know, but we don’t”. Watch above.

According to Netflix, del toro recreates the classic story of Carlo Collodi about the wooden puppet that “magically comes to life to bring hope to the heart of a man named Geppetto. This quirky stop-motion musical follows the adventures and confusions of Pinocchio on his journey to becoming a boy from truth.”

The streaming also released the official poster of the animation. Check it out below:

In recent interviews, the director stressed that Pinocchio it will be a “movie about a puppet with puppetry”. The idea is to distance it from the live-action adaptation that Disney produces for the studio’s own animated classic, from 1940. Set in Italy between World War I and II, stop-motion puts the title puppet in a reality dominated by fascism and authoritarianism. Breaking with that is part of the changes that will come in this new adaptation.

Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton complete the original voice cast. Pinocchio It is slated to arrive on Netflix in late 2022.

