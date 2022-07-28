He was the 2nd Brazilian to survive a double heart and lung transplant – 07/28/2022

“My dream was to work and pay a cardiologist to find out what I had.” From 10 to 18 years old, this was Daniel Tales’ biggest wish after fainting in a football match. With a reputation for being lazy, Daniel was always tired, he just wanted to sleep, felt short of breath and turned purple when he did a simple physical effort, such as cleaning his room or running to play with friends.

In 2018, he discovered that he had a type of serious heart disease, which, because it was not properly treated in childhood, triggered a syndrome that led to pulmonary hypertension. With a compromised heart and lung, the only solution was to transplant both organs at once.

On March 7, 2022, at the age of 23, Daniel underwent a cardiopulmonary transplant and became the second patient in Brazil to survive, the first in a procedure performed via SUS (Unified Health System) by the Albert Einstein Hospital transplant project ( SP) in partnership with the Ministry of Health, through the Institutional Development Support Program of the Unified Health System.

The 24-year-old, who considers himself a miracle, shares his story below:

“My mother says that when I was born I was hospitalized for 23 days because I had difficulty breathing, I couldn’t breastfeed, I turned purple and my heartbeat was weak. Without identifying what I had, the doctors sent me home, but I remained bad.

My mother took me to another hospital and there they discovered that I had a heart murmur. The doctor said she didn’t need to worry because until I turned 9, the ‘hole’ in the heart that caused this murmur would close.

My mother believed what he said and never took me to any specialist for follow-up.

I remember that, since I was little, I always had many limitations to do any activity, one of them was waking up early to go to school. He would wake up tired, with a cold and purple hand, he couldn’t pay attention in class, he just wanted to rest and sleep.

Image: Personal archive

I felt that same indisposition when doing housework. When tidying my room, I was already short of breath, purple, I felt physically exhausted and couldn’t tidy the rest of the house. My mother would get angry and call me lazy.

At first, I even tried to explain that it wasn’t laziness, that I had difficulty, that I needed to do things slower, but I heard this for so many years in my family that I came to believe that I was really lazy.

At age 10, I suffered my first blackout during a football match. I went running to get the ball when I felt my heart racing, I didn’t even have time to ask for help, I blacked out and woke up in my brother’s arms.

I knew there was something wrong with me, but I didn’t know what it was. From that day on, I began to have a dream that I asked God in all my prayers: to become of age, to work and to pay a cardiologist to examine me and find out what I had.

Over the years, I had other fainting spells and avoided doing everything I knew would make my situation worse. I didn’t take physical education classes, I preferred to participate in activities and games that I could do sitting down, such as card games and quizzes, and I became passionate about books.

At 15, I went to work as an office boy, but I was fired after six months because the boss said I made deliveries too slowly. When I was 18, I finished my studies, got a job as a toll collector and was waiting for the health plan to schedule an appointment with a cardiologist, when I had a very serious episode.

I was going to work and I ended up making a very big physical effort to climb a ladder on the street from my house and run so I wouldn’t miss the bus. When I came in, I had a seizure, urinated and defecated in my pants.

The driver took me to a health center, but I was treated very poorly because they thought I was feeling sick because I had been drinking and taking drugs.

Image: Personal archive

A month later, I felt sick again, I felt tired and short of breath more than usual and went to the hospital that served the insurance. When I got there, my saturation was at 54—it’s normal for a person with good medical conditions to have a saturation above 94. They put me on oxygen, I did some tests, and I told them about the limitations I’ve had all my life.

It was found that he was still breathing. The doctor who saw me was surprised that I was alive, he said that my case was very serious and that they would give me all the support.

I almost cried with joy, for the first time someone was caring about my problem and taking care of me.

I was transferred to another hospital and there an unusual situation happened. As part of the treatment, he daily took 4 tablets of sildenafil citrate, the famous Viagra, a drug known to help with erectile dysfunction. In my case, I used it for lung-related issues, but I ended up suffering from the unwanted side effect, there were days when I couldn’t even walk in the hallway.

One day the cardiologist talked to me, said that it was risky for me to have sex due to the physical strain on my heart. She taught me techniques to have sex without putting my life at risk, I was embarrassed, but I paid attention.

The transplant news

Image: Personal archive

After 21 days in hospital, the doctors detailed my case, said that my murmur was due to a congenital heart disease, interventricular communication (IVC), an opening in the wall that divides the right and left ventricles, allowing the passage of blood from one ventricle to another, when this flow should not exist. That ‘hole’ that they said was going to close when I was years old, didn’t close.

According to the doctors, as this heart problem was not treated, my lung had to work three times harder for me to be able to do the activities I used to do, and I ended up developing Eisenmenger syndrome, defined as the most advanced form of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Still according to the doctors, my heart and lungs were very compromised, I wouldn’t live with them for long in this state, the only solution was to have a cardiopulmonary transplant, that is, double.

Receiving this news, at age 18, was difficult, I cried a lot and blamed my family for neglecting my health.

I was referred to the Einstein Transplant Program, the only center with an active cardiopulmonary transplant program in Latin America. There, I joined the cardiopulmonary transplant waiting list and started the treatment that consisted of periodically going to appointments with a cardiologist and pulmonologist, doing tests, using oxygen 24 hours a day, taking medication and doing chest physiotherapy three times a week.

I was on the transplant waiting list for four years, from 2018 to 2022. During this period, I was removed from work, my ex-girlfriend broke up with me, I had almost no social life, because I was ashamed to go out with oxygen.

I was afraid of not having the transplant and dying, but I was also afraid of doing it and dying — until then, from what I had already heard, all the people who had already had the procedure in Brazil through the SUS had died.

I almost went into depression and thought about killing myself, but I clung to God and believed in his promise to me.

On March 7, 2022, they called from Einstein saying that they had received a heart and lung that were available to me. I went to the operating room with a mixture of fear and joy. Before taking the anesthesia, I asked everyone on the team to repeat with me, ‘today is a good day to save lives’. They repeated and I blacked out.

Daniel with the team that performed his double transplant Image: Personal archive

I woke up earlier than expected and, in less than 24 hours, I was breathing with my new lung, without the help of machines. I had no complications, my evolution was so fast that, after four days, I was discharged from the ICU and was already walking down the hall. At 14 days I went home.

My recovery surprised and moved the entire team, there was a doctor who cried when he saw me, said I was special and had changed the nature of cardiopulmonary transplantation.

I was the first patient to survive the double transplant performed by the SUS. I’m a miracle, God used doctors to heal me.

As a newly transplanted person, I take all the necessary care with food, avoid crowds, follow up and currently take about 40 medicines a day: which generates a monthly cost of R$1,600.

The cardiopulmonary transplant gave me a new chance to live and think about the future. I have some dreams and projects, go to college for history, teach, marry my current girlfriend, have children, build a family and live peacefully and happily.”

Learn more about cardiopulmonary transplantation

Cardiopulmonary transplantation is a surgical procedure to replace a patient’s heart and lungs at the same time. In general, it is indicated for people with a heart disease that has ended up damaging the lung over the years.

It is also possible to indicate the procedure to a person who has a lung disease that needs a transplant and, at the same time, a heart disease that also requires a transplant.

This is the most complex of transplants. The greatest risk is rejection of both organs. An adaptation of the new pulmonary circulation from the procedure is necessary. The care is the same as any transplant requires from the point of view of infection and rejection, such as the use of immunosuppressive drugs, which help the immune system not to reject the new organs, and medical monitoring, and antibiotics, to prevent infections.

The benefits involve better quality of life, the complete rehabilitation of the person who, before the transplant, usually had some limitations, such as using oxygen and not being able to practice activities; in addition to having a longer survival.

where to do?

Einstein is the only center with an active cardiopulmonary transplant program in Latin America. In the SUS, care is provided through PROADI-SUS, in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

The Einstein Transplant Program has medical specialists from different areas, and a multidisciplinary team composed of a social worker, psychologists, nutritionists, nurses and physiotherapists specialized in the care of transplant patients.

All patients who need to undergo cardiopulmonary transplants are regulated by the Ministry of Health. Thus, a patient anywhere in Brazil who needs a heart-lung transplant is referred to the State Transplant Center, which organizes the referral to the National Transplant Center, responsible for directing him.

During these stages, it is possible to assess whether the case can be treated only with lung or heart transplantation and, in these cases, only direct the patient who really needs a cardiopulmonary transplant.

Sources: Fernando Bacal, coordinator of the Einstein Heart Failure and Transplantation Program; and Jose Eduardo Afonso Juniormedical coordinator of the Einstein Transplant Program.