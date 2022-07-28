Heat wave makes Portuguese improvise swimming pools in parking lot | World

Reproduction – 07.28.2022 Swimming pools were improvised by Portuguese in parking spaces

Residents of the Portuguese city of Oieras, in the Lisbon metropolitan region, improvised swimming pools in parking spaces on a public road in the Portela de Carnaxide neighborhood over the last week. The scene went viral on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The fun of the residents of Rua Dr. Alberto Pinheiro Torres, however, was short-lived, after the images reached the Lisbon Metropolitan Command of the Portuguese Police.

The authorities then asked residents to remove the pools, alleging irregular occupation of public roads.

The high temperatures have made Europeans star in other unusual scenes for the continent. In Italy, a Catholic priest celebrated a mass last Sunday from the sea and used a float as an altar. The Prosecutor’s Office in Crotone, in southern Italy, where the mass was celebrated, opened an investigation against the priest for “offending a religious institution”.

The religious celebration concluded the activities of a youth camp for volunteers belonging to the anti-mafia association Libera, which manages land confiscated from the mafia. The unusual event was filmed and broadcast by various media.

The heat wave that hit Europe in the last month has caused deaths and fires across the continent. Temperatures exceeded 40ºC in Spain and the United Kingdom. Scientists say this year’s persistent extreme heat follows a trend. Heat waves in Europe, they say, are increasing in frequency and intensity at a faster rate than in almost any other part of the planet.

