Heavyweights release results tomorrow; see what to expect – Money Times

Three stock exchange giants announce results tomorrow (28), with emphasis on OK (VALE3), Petrobras (PETR4) and Santander (SANB11).

According to XP, worries of a global recession are weighing on commodities, triggering a sell-off even for sectors where supply is not yet better.

Here’s what to expect from each company:

Petrobras, in profit

According to the Activate InvestmentsPetrobras should profit R$ 33 billion, down 21.5%.

Analysts point out that the pressure of the new change of command of the state-owned company and doubts about the maintenance of price parity in relation to the price of imports of a barrel of oil on the international market are elements whose developments will only have concrete effects in the coming quarters.

O Itaú BBA expects strong results, with a profit of R$ 39 billion. The brokerage says that the drop in production will be offset by the surge in oil, which rose 10% in the quarter.

Furthermore, BBA sees the Petrobras paying R$3.2 per share and R$4.2 per share in dividends.

OK

The experts of Itaú BBA maintains an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) forecast of US$5.95 billion for the quarter, “down both in the quarter and in the previous year due to lower realized iron ore prices”.

THE Activate Investments predicts that the profit of OK will reach R$ 23.31 billion in the second quarter of the year, which represents a drop of 41.5% in relation to the R$ 39.83 billion reported by mining company in the same period last year.

According to analysts, after a first quarter in which heavy rains prevented the record of stronger production, the company will deliver more normalized numbers in this new earnings season.

Santander, stay out

The Active says that the Santander will have a much worse second quarter than other banks, with the cost of credit increasing considerably in recent quarters.

“For the second quarter, we continue to forecast a worsening in the cost of credit, rising 1.6%. For banking product, we should see growth of 5.1%, driven by gross interest margin growth, growing 5.2%,” he argues.

