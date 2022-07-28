“Hello Braz, the Joker is Mengão”; Gerson gets involved in ‘bullshit’ in France and information reaches Flamengo

Midfielder is a great recent idol of the Most Beloved for everything he did between 2019 and 2020

Gerson is a great recent idol of Flamengo. When he arrived in 2019, many people were suspicious of the player’s signing and did not believe that the midfielder would succeed. dressing the Sacred Cloak. The athlete did not pay any attention to these questions and immediately fell like a glove on Jorge Jesus’ team, playing – to the surprise of many – further back, as a second man in midfield.

The performance at Mengão made the Olympique de Marseille pay the trifle of 25 million euros to get it out of the CRF. Gerson took a while to adapt in France, but then he took off and, again, playing in another position: practically as a second striker. Sampaoli managed to extract the best version of the Joker and the team went straight to the Champions League group stage very per ex-Fla’s talent account.

This Thursday (28), the Nation learned of important information about the midfielder. The EG reported a discussion that the ace had with the new coach of OM, Igor Tudor. THE ‘ bullshit ‘ happened during training, but the disagreement had no further developments and was considered something normal within the Club.

“The reason was Tudor’s instructions to Gerson, who argued, which ended up generating the argument”, said an excerpt from the Globoesporte.com report. This was enough for Flamengo fans to ask for the return of Coringa to Flamengo. The player promised that, in the future, his return will take place without any doubt..

Later, the athlete used Twitter to send a message about the discussion: “Ttogether, thinking about the good of OM. We continue to work to grow, evolve and have a great season. The conversations are about job growth. Let’s go together in search of conquests”, spoke up.