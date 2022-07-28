High in milk reaches 57.4%, and ties with Bolsonaro’s rejection rate

The price of long-life milk rose 57.42% since the beginning of the year, and 22.27% in the last month, according to the IPCA-15, released by the IBGE this Wednesday (27). With that, it pushed up the inflation of the poorest, who spend a good part of their resources on food, at a time when inflation gave a truce to other social classes. The news is a cucumber for Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign – in fact, the cucumber also skyrocketed, with a rise of 15.31% in one month.

The president has been trying to reduce the wide advantage of former president Lula among those who earn up to two minimum wages. To this end, he sponsored the Vote Purchase PEC, with the release of funds to increase Auxílio Brasil, but only between August and the end of the year. According to the XP/Ipespe survey, released this Monday (25), the PT beats the PL candidate by 51% to 28% in this social group.

And while the rejection of Lula is 43%, Bolsonaro scores 15 points more: 58% – ironically, the same rate as the rise in milk. The survey’s margin of error is 3.2 points. The numbers are similar to those of the BTG/FSB poll, which came to light on the same day: Lula has 42% of rejection and Bolsonaro, 58%. Margin of error, colon.

The release of the IPCA-15, the preview of July’s inflation, this Wednesday (27th), brought relief to professional drivers, delivery people and especially the middle class, with the reduction in fuel prices. As a result, the index closed at 0.13%. But if we only consider food and beverages, inflation accelerated by 1.16%.

Long-life milk is already sold at R$10 in some markets in the country, transforming the product into a “luxury item”. More than that, in exchange currency.

Powdered milk distributed free of charge by the City of São Paulo to families of poor students appears to be sold in groups on Facebook, according to a report by Henrique Santiago, at UOL. There are also those who try to exchange packets of milk for rice and beans.

The increase in milk depends on seasonal and climatic factors (we are in the winter off-season and the drought came harder, which harmed the quality of the pastures, reducing the milk supply). But there is also the impact of inflation on production costs, which range from feeding the cows, through the cost of medicines and fertilizers to the fuel used in the production, processing and transport of the product.

It is difficult to predict the electoral impact of the increase in social benefits by the federal government in a short space of time – in the case of emergency aid, it took months to decant in public opinion. And as this column has been emphasizing, even if inflation gives a truce, the persistence of food prices at a level as high as the current one reduces the electoral potential of Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600.

This does not mean, however, that Bolsonaro is unable to reduce some points in the distance between Lula and him, especially in the Northeast and North regions and on the outskirts of cities.

The federal government denied congressional proposals to guarantee R$600 to the most vulnerable Brazilians last year, when hunger was escalating. Denied in the name of public accounts. Now, he rushes to pay this amount in time to turn it into votes, trampling exactly over the public accounts.

The hunger of the poorest, of which the lack of milk is one of the most symbolic elements, has become in Brazil in 2022 a relevant electoral asset. It remains to be seen whether the hungry will fall for the coup.