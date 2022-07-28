Horoscope: see what the stars have in store for your sign this Thursday, 28

How about a New Moon to leave all shadows behind? Well, that’s what this Thursday, the 28th, promises. with the marriage of Sun and gives Moon in the glittering sign of Leo, heaven helps those who need to reinvent themselves to find themselves even more. For it is in the middle of the heart that is what shines the most in the eyes!

Among alchemists, this concept took shape with the search for the “Philosopher’s Stone”. In Arthurian legends, with the “Holy Grail”. Already among scholars and practitioners of occultism, the idea of ​​“True Will” spread. At the heart of these different interpretations is what Carl Jung’s analytical psychology later came to define as “Individuation”, that is, the encounter with oneself and in harmony with the universe around it.

In astrology, the Sun and Moon are called “luminaries”, as they are the most notable stars in the sky. The Sun is so bright that it can’t even be observed directly. In turn, the Moon brings the glare reflected from the Sun to light up the night sky with different phases throughout the month. The interactions between these two stars with the Earth are responsible for the oscillation of the tides, a fundamental factor for life here on our planet. So, with the New Moon completely covered by the Sun’s glow, right in the sign in which our star-king finds his abode, the sky is flooded with personal strength, charisma and beauty.

It is to love yourself as we love our neighbor. Or love our neighbor as we love ourselves. Also because, on this Thursday, the ruler of compassion, the planet Jupiter, is retrograde in the sky. From a physical and astronomical point of view, this change of direction is just an optical illusion, since no planet changes the direction of its orbit. However, here on Earth, we will see the gas giant advance in the opposite direction in relation to the zodiac order. In astrology, every retrogradation carries the symbolism of revision.

Thus, along with the deepest encounter of the self on account of Lua Nova, we will also be invited to rethink the way we deal with compassion, understanding and donation to the collective. Being retrograde in the sign of Aries, Jupiter asks us to focus all our wisdom for a world with more people able to say “I” thinking about “we”.

Watch: the Moon is still absent from the starry nights, since, as in every New Moon, it is hidden in the midst of sunlight. However, some planets visible to the naked eye have spent a lot of time in the night sky. The first to ascend to the East is Saturnaround 19:00, in the middle of the Capricorn constellation. Jupiter appears after 22:00, in the middle of the constellation of Cetus. The planet Mars appears, also to the East and in the midst of the Aries constellationafter 1 am, on Friday, the 29th.

Important : you are so much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know.

Aries: be more you, Aries. The day asks you to seek to act authentically, however, without sinning for individualism.

Bull: pay attention to your intimacy, Taurus. You need to be close to the people in your family, also paying attention to domestic issues.

Twins: think before you speak and avoid words that are too harsh and direct, Gemini. You need to know how to communicate clearly and gently.

Cancer: Pay attention to what you value most, Cancer. It’s time for you to take care of your resources and finances.

Lion: the New Moon happens in your sign to bring renewal, Leo. Take care of the look, elevate the mood and do something for yourself.

Virgin: the day favors good ideas and productive insights, Virgo. Take care of spirituality and your well-being in a broad way.

Lb: be close to the people you love the most, Libra. The day favors good company and close friendships.

Scorpion: think long term and invest in your career, Scorpio. It’s time for you to exercise leadership and do your personal marketing.

Sagittarius: review your core beliefs and values, Sagittarius. The moment asks you to be open to new learning.

Capricorn: turn pages without fear, Capricorn. Retain what is essential, but be sure to let go of what no longer serves.

Aquarium: Pay attention to your relationships, Aquarius. Heaven asks you to be attentive and offer help to those in need.

Fish: Beware of distractions, Pisces. The astral asks for focus and organization in your daily life. Value routine and good relationships at work.