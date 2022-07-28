How extravagant bishop had $1 million in jewelry stolen in US sermon

A bishop known for his extravagant lifestyle had his jewelry stolen during a live-streamed sermon in New York City. The value adds up to more than US$ 1 million (R$ 5.3 million).

Lamor Whitehead, 44, promised the culprits “will not get away with it”.

Among the items stolen from the flashy cleric are Rolex watches, diamonds and emeralds.

The police are still investigating the case. No suspects have been identified or arrested so far.

