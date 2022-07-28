How extravagant bishop had $1 million in jewelry stolen in US sermon

Bernd Debusmann Jr

From BBC News in Washington

7 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Bishop Lamor Whitehead at the funeral of rapper Biz Markie in 2021

A bishop known for his extravagant lifestyle had his jewelry stolen during a live-streamed sermon in New York City. The value adds up to more than US$ 1 million (R$ 5.3 million).

Lamor Whitehead, 44, promised the culprits “will not get away with it”.

Among the items stolen from the flashy cleric are Rolex watches, diamonds and emeralds.

The police are still investigating the case. No suspects have been identified or arrested so far.

In the video, Whitehead asks “How many of you lost your faith because you saw someone else die?” moments before several black-clad gunmen entered the church in Brooklyn, New York.

It is unclear how many people were present during the service.

“When I saw them enter the sanctuary with their weapons, I told everyone to get down, everyone to get down,” he later said on Instagram. “I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church or if they were just coming for a robbery.”

According to Whitehead, the masked robbers escaped in a Mercedes.

Following the theft, the local New York Post reported that items taken from him and his wife included a $75,000 Rolex and Cavalier watch, a $25,000 Episcopal ruby ​​and diamond ring and a pair of earrings. $25,000 — and even his wedding ring.

“For you to kick down a church door and come out with guns in the middle of the service — what God is going to do with you is beyond what I can appreciate,” he said of the thieves on Instagram.

The BBC contacted Whitehead to hear from him about the case.

In a statement, New York Mayor Eric Adams — who has known Whitehead since at least 2013 — said the NYPD is investigating the crime.

“No one in this city should be the victim of armed robbery, least of all our religious leaders,” Adams said.

Whitehead, meanwhile, has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The theft wasn’t the first time the bishop made the news. Just two months ago, he reportedly tried to negotiate the surrender of a suspect who shot and killed a man on a subway train bound for Manhattan.

The latest incident, however, has generated a torrent of criticism on social media over her lavish tastes and lifestyle.

“It’s not about being flashy,” Whitehead said. “It’s about me buying what I want to buy.”