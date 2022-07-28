How much walking time does it take to have a healthy heart? Know!

– Reading time: 1 minute –

Keeping your heart healthy is essential to having your body working at 100%, isn’t it? Because of this, we invest in a lighter and more balanced diet, cut out alcohol and even exercise.

Performing activities, such as running and weight training offer several benefits to our health, in addition to improving mood.

Some people have doubts about how much walking time we need to do to keep our heart working well. If you are one of these, see the answer below.

How long to walk?

According to researchers, walking a total of 2.5 hours a week is enough to keep our heart in check, giving a total of 21 minutes a day. Of course, you can increase this time and engage in even more intense activities, such as running.

In this way, you will feel the resistance of your body increasing. Even with the passage of time, the benefits can be perceived in other areas, such as in memory. That’s because, through walking, endorphin levels are elevated, increasing the feeling of reward and mood.

Therefore, there are no excuses for not including this habit in everyday life, especially since it is very easy to practice. Basically, it can be done at the beach, on the treadmill, on the way home from work and even when taking your dog for a walk.

If you prefer, you can combine it with other practices, such as weight training itself, further increasing your physical and mental health, resulting in up-to-date self-esteem.

Another suggestion is to call partners to accompany you and chat during walks, which can make the habit even easier. What’s up? What are you waiting for to start walking?

