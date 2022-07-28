how the Champions League became a nightmare for the coach

The experiences in the Champions League have been thankless with coach Jorge Jesus since he left Flamengo, in July 2020. Now coach of Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, the Portuguese suffered another elimination in the preliminary phase of the competition. The setback added to other recent failures.

In the last two years, the Portuguese has had three opportunities to play in the Champions League (two for Benfica, where he went after Flamengo, and another for Fenerbahçe), and in two of them he stopped in the preliminary phase of the tournament, with the right to elimination for PAOK (GRE) by Abel Ferreira, today at Palmeiras, in 2020.

Participation in this season’s Champions League was a wish of Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese conditioned his agreement with the Turkish club to the chance to play in the tournament. The guaranteed spot, however, didn’t mean much with the defeat to Dynamo Kiev by 2-1, with the right to miss the ex-Flamengo Willian Arão, which resulted in an early elimination.

After the game, the Portuguese praised his opponent and was proud of his players. “Dynamo are not just any small team. I’m proud of what my players have done today,” he told a news conference.

Jorge Jesus, however, felt again the bitter taste of an early elimination in the main European club edition. In September 2020, for the “galactic” Benfica, he fell to Abel Ferreira’s PAOK, after shaking up the ball market with the signings of Everton Cebolinha and Pedrinho. The Portuguese club lost 2-1 to the Greek team in the third qualifying round for the group stage of the Champions League and ended up going to the Europa League, where they stopped in the second phase, after being eliminated by Arsenal.