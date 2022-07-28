Huawei Band 7 fitness bracelet arrives in Brazil; know the price | wearables

Huawei launched the Huawei Band 7 fitness bracelet in Brazil for the suggested price of R$ 399. The rival of Xiaomi Band 7 stands out for features such as the 1.47-inch screen, blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring, and the battery that promises to last up to 14 days, depending on the type of use. The bracelet is only 9.99 mm thick.

The smartband has an AMOLED display with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels and a narrower frame than usual to, according to the brand, guarantee a better view of the interface elements. The Huawei Band 7 case is made of polymer in dark gray, gold, green, red colors. The bracelet is made of silicone and is available in black, pink red and green.

Huawei Band 7 is available in four different colors — Photo: Disclosure/Huawei

According to the manufacturer, the launch has programmed functions to encourage a healthy life for the user, with sensors that work to track the person’s sleep and stress, in addition to monitoring the menstrual cycle.

The device can suggest actions, based on scientific research, as a way of trying to improve the user’s well-being, at least that’s what the official page of the product promises. Huawei Band 7 also offers 96 fitness training modes such as running, cycling, swimming and yoga.

Huawei Band 7 has an on/off button and profile that resembles the Apple Watch — Photo: Disclosure/Huawei

Huawei Band 7 can sync with mobile via Bluetooth to bring features like message alerts, voice calls, music control and weather forecast. The device is capable of sending quick messages and sending commands to the smartphone to take snapshots.

Among the extra features, according to the company’s official website, the bracelet is able to locate the cell phone by sending an audible alert. In addition, the Huawei Band 7 has a water resistance of up to 50 meters.

Huawei Band 7 features a 1.47-inch screen — Photo: Disclosure/Huawei