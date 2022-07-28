Humpback whale jumps out of the sea and hits a boat in the US; Look

A humpback whale fell on top of a boat after jumping out of the sea on Sunday (24), in Massachusetts (USA). Despite the animal’s size, Chad Hunter, Plymouth harbor captain, told US TV Sky News that the 5-meter vessel suffered only minor damage and returned to shore unharmed.

In the video you can see that the humpback is around the boat and makes the first jump. Soon after, the animal jumps and gets to stay on top of the boat for a while. Due to the impact, the vessel rocks intensely.

“The boat was in the right place at the wrong time. This could have ended a lot worse for everyone involved. The kids like to lean over the side of the boat to watch the fish, so it’s very lucky that no one got hurt. An incident like this It’s very rare, but very dangerous for sailors,” Hunter said.

Those nearby were also startled, as Ryder Parkhurst commented. “It was crazy, the man was in the wrong place at the wrong time, that’s all. It appears right on the bow of the guy’s boat. I just saw the boat and couldn’t believe it was still floating.”

MOMENT a 62-feet long humpback whale breaches a small vessel in Mass. A shocking surprise for whale watchers in the historic Massachusetts town of Plymouth. pic.twitter.com/A0Vx1te0dY — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) July 26, 2022

Environmental police are investigating whether there has been a violation of any wildlife protection laws. The harbor captain used the incident to remind people to stay at least 100 meters away from the whales.