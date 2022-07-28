The PDT candidate for governor, Roberto Cláudio, said he was surprised by the disaffiliation of governor Izolda Cela from the PDT. “With some surprise,” he said of how he received the news of the decision.

“Even because the four of us (PDT pre-candidates) understood that there would be a long democratic process. In this case, it took 10 months,” said the former mayor of Fortaleza. “And in the end, regardless of the selection process and whoever the candidate was, would have the support of the others”, he pointed out about the understanding that would have been in the group.

“I can’t help but express my surprise at what happened”, added Roberto Cláudio about the governor’s decision.

This morning the PDT candidate received the support of the PSB, in a convention. The party had been disputed with the PT, in conjunction with former governor Camilo Santana (PT).

Roberto recalled that he was affiliated with the PSB, the party for which he was elected mayor of Fortalezas, in 2012. “I have deep respect for the Brazilian socialist cause.” He highlighted that he expects the participation of the acronym in an eventual government.

“Certainly, if elected, (PSB) will qualify, what is more important, the administrative project of the State of Ceará.”

With information from Filipe Pereira

