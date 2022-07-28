“I don’t think America is in recession,” says Powell – Money Times

the president of Federal Reserve, Jerome Powellstates that he does not believe that the United States is in a recession economic. He reinforced that the recession scenario in the country is inconsistent with some current indicators.

“I don’t think the United States is in an economic recession,” Powell said during the press conference to comment on the interest rate readjustment.

Despite the statement, he confirms that the deceleration of the US economy in the second quarter is remarkable. But, on the other hand, there are signs of relief in the labor market and in demand – which would help to control inflation, the central bank’s main target.

money squeeze

Today, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the fees by 0.75 percentage point, for the range between 2.25% and 2.50%.

This is the fourth increase promoted by the Fed. The first two were milder: an increase of 0.25 pp in March and another of 0.50 pp in May. But last month, the US central bank adopted a more restrictive stance, approving a 0.75 pp readjustment – ​​the biggest move since 1994.

According to the statement, new highs will be needed to try to push inflation towards the 2% target. “Recent spending and production indicators have softened. However, employment gains have been robust in recent months and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains high, reflecting pandemic-related supply and demand imbalances,” the Fed said.

