“I get a lot of people at the club”

The presenter claimed to be with many people, but never be filmed during the act.

Enjoying the post-holiday On the edgethe presenter Ana Clara is taking the last few weeks to travel and relax around Brazil and the world. Despite having already participated in a BBB and even having lived a romance in the house, the digital influencer says that nowadays Prefer to be discreet about your personal life.

Single, Ana told a little more about her love life: “In Brazil there is no man for me”, he joked, alluding to a Xuxa meme. She continues: “I catch a lot of people at the club, a lot of people, but they don’t film. I go out to all the parties, go where I want, and kiss on the mouth. I wear red lipstick all the way to my forehead and no one films or takes pictures. It’s God protecting me”.

In conversation with the columnist Lucas Passin from Splashthe artist said that she made a recent trip to Europe and that she took advantage of the places to meet different people: “I took several. I opened up territories. I live my life like there’s no tomorrow. ‘Oh, I can’t go to such a place or do such a thing’. I don’t say that, I don’t deprive myself of anything“, said.

Now back in Brazil, in addition to enjoying life, she also told what her next professional plans are: “I took a few days off, but I’m back for new projects. Rock in Rio is coming and a lot will happen. I’m at Multishow too, right? There are many fronts”.