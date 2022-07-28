‘I have never seen such a large mobilization of businessmen in politics’, says president of Suzano

The mobilization of businessmen around political issues has never been greater than seen today, on the eve of the presidential elections, says the president of the Paper And Cellulose suzano, Walter Schalka. According to the executive, the productive sector understood that it does have the role of demanding strategic planning for the country – something that, in his view, has not existed for a long time in Brazil.

President of Suzano says that Brazil needs strategic planning and that the new president must think as a State. Photograph: Amanda Oliveira/GOVBA

Schalka, who was one of the signatories of the letter in defense of democracy released this Tuesday, the 26th, says that Brazil is lacking direction on several issues, from environmental issue to the education. Therefore, he defends the end of polarization and demands the debate of relevant topics.

“We have to seek the pacification of Brazil, the return of hope and the reunification of families and WhatsApp groups, instead of the polarization that we are experiencing”, says Schalka, who heads an exporting giant that this year alone will invest more than Rs. $16 billion, with two new plant projects in Mato Grosso do Sul and Espírito Santo.

Read the main excerpts from the interview below.

What is your expectation regarding the presidential election?

Making it clear that this is my personal view. We must seek the pacification of Brazil, the return of hope and the reunification of families and groups of Whatsapp, instead of the polarization we are experiencing. In this context, it is essential to discuss the real problems that Brazil has, which are very serious. They need to go through structuring solutions. We have to resolve the issue of education, which, despite being universal, is of low quality. We need to solve social inequality and the lack of employment, as well as the administrative inefficiency of the Brazilian State. We have an opportunity on the environmental issue that is tremendous. We need to get out of the petty argument of one against the other and build a pro-Brazil solution.

like mr. see the environmental issue in the country?

Brazil has a unique opportunity in the world. Global warming is an indisputable issue. What we are looking for now are ways to reverse it. In my opinion, this has to do with the very rapid reduction of carbon emissions, but also regeneration. Brazil has the largest environmental forest in the world. If Brazil arrives in the countries of the northern hemisphere and proposes to charge billions of dollars a year for its preservation, it is very cheap for the world. In addition, there is the social problem of amazon, which is very serious. We have all the conditions to carry out negotiations with our heads held high, so that the preservation of the Amazon is aimed at all Brazilians, and not at the illegals who benefit from deforestation. This opportunity should be at the heart of the discussion of the next election.

As for the role of the entrepreneur in the election, is it important for the business community to position itself together, finding a middle ground?

I have never seen, in my personal experience, the mobilization in the business world that I am seeing right now. It seems that everyone has become aware of the relevant role we have. Our votes are the same as everyone else’s. But we can be opinion leaders and clearly state (our positions) for all Brazilians. That became very clear.

Is Brazil missing a country project? Are we adrift?

Brazil has not had a strategic plan for a long time. When a CEO takes over a company, the first thing to do is strategic planning. When a president is elected, he needs to think like a state. What is the project for the future, what will be our global insertion and how can we generate an adequate quality of life for Brazilians? We cannot just be an exporter of commodities, as we have become. And that cannot be Brazil’s basis for the future. What is our position on the issue of global digitization? Taking out companies like Embraer and Weg, which have a significant global share outside of commodities, how do we turn this game around and prepare Brazil for the future? This is one of the challenges we have.

At what stage are the projects in Mato Grosso do Sul and Holy Spiritwhich are in progress?

We have multiple projects. We have a project to increase the forest base, we are doing a retrofit of the Aracruz plant, with investments of more than R$ 600 million. At the moment, we are building a pulp mill with investments of around R$ 19 billion, of which R$ 14.7 billion in the industrial part and the rest in the logistics area. We are finishing a new terminal in Itaqui, in Maranhão. Our policy is to reinvest 90% of our cash generation. In 2022, R$ 16.1 billion will be invested. It is one of the largest private investment programs in Brazil. Next year it will be something of the same magnitude.

What is Suzano’s environmental work?

We have no environmental footprint. Our footprint is negative, we are carbon negative. We expanded our forest base, but we also preserved 1 million hectares (of native forest). We will increase our preservation base and plant 30 thousand hectares of native forests. In addition, we plant 800,000 trees a day, 365 days a year. It is the largest forest planting program in the world, by far. This involves seedlings, areas, suitable clones and 20 thousand people. This is our philosophy for the world to reduce our emissions, but the population also needs to help in this mission. The second mission is to increase the regeneration of native areas.

Has the importance of Suzano’s own brands, geared to retail, grown?

Four years ago, this consumer goods business was a PowerPoint presentation. We started from scratch, and analysts asked me what the competitive advantage was, because we didn’t have brands and distribution. He said he had cost competitiveness and accumulated ICMS. As we are exporters, we receive credits and have zero ICMS on departure. We were ponding ICMS. To solve this, we set up this operation. Today, we have 60% of the market in the North, 28% in the Northeast and we are leaders in Rio and Espírito Santo. We started from scratch and are at full capacity. We took a new step with our unit in Aracruz. Today, we have branding and distribution, all built in-house.

Brazil is tied to agribusiness, but this has its advantages, such as making the country more resistant to the current global crisis.

Agribusiness is fundamental to Brazil’s fiscal and economic stability. With our fiscal policy being very far from what it should be, especially with the ‘PEC Kamikaze’ and with the recurrent overflow of the spending ceiling, we may have a very complex domestic debt situation in the coming years. Who mitigates and minimizes this is agribusiness.

When will the new factories be launched?

The Aracruz plant will be number one in the world in terms of competitiveness. We are on schedule and we are 21% complete. There are 4,000 workers on site, a number that will reach 10,000 in the coming months. We want to increase our cost competitiveness to enter other businesses. We are working with cellulose to be used in clothing. We have a startup in Finland, Spinnova, which has two factories, including one in Brazil, in a pilot model. We also believe that the tree will serve as the basis for the production of bio-oil to replace fossil fuels.

Are there plans to electrify Suzano’s truck fleet?

We imagine that we will get there. We want the wooden trucks around the factory to run on diesel. It could be bio-oil or some electrified engine, because we are energy producers, and we sell energy to the grid (open market). We divide the trees into two parts, one is the lignin, which we burn and generate energy through turbines, and the other is the fiber, which will become cellulose. In the new factory, we will generate 180 gigawatts of free energy, in addition to what will be used by the factory itself.

What does the company do to socially develop communities in the cities where it operates?

There are three ESG goals. The first is to sequester 40 million tons of carbon by 2025. The second is to take 10 million tons of plastics from nature by 2030. The third is to lift 200,000 people out of poverty, seeking to provide sustainable income to communities and providing education for next generation. We have a honey project: we are the largest producer of honey in Brazil, and 100% of the revenue goes to the communities. We provide equipment and the community produces the honey, which we help sell and provide the community with profitability. This generates income for the community. Now, we are helping to export honey.

Will the company keep paying dividends to shareholders even with the reinvestment policy?

We made a payment of R$1.8 billion to shareholders, before a generation of R$23 billion. Our policy is to pay 10% of cash generation or 25% of net income, whichever is lower. That is, we pay dividends, but the return on capital employed is better than what we leave for the shareholder. It is better to continue to reinvest.