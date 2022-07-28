“I told you she was unbearable…”

Samantha Schmutz became one of the most talked about topics on the internet in recent months. The actress, comedian and singer expressed her opinion on Juliette be considered an “artist” and the lines did not go down well with the general public. The ex-total Zorra spoke up, apologized, but to this day his name is still involved in controversies.

This time, due to a lawsuit against model Taty Sindel. The influencer would be the target of action because of expressing her perceptions about Samantha. It turns out that the two did some sporadic work in the “total Zorra”, when the comedian was still giving life to the character Juninho Play.

In an interview with the programThe afternoon is yours”, Taty talked about reaction when she had access to the subpoena. “I was surprised by a subpoena at my house. I had no idea what it was, I saw that it was a lawsuit against me. Her lawyers allege that I tarnished her image in Brazil with an interview I gave to a podcast and posted on mine. social networks. They said she was the target of attacks,” she said.

“I told you she was greasy, unbearable. I made some participations in the total Zorra and I could see it, I ended up exposing my opinion, but I didn’t say anything too much, I didn’t tarnish her image”, she defended. “We all know that she is involved in a lot of controversies. I will file a process of slanderous denunciation. I just exposed her image, I didn’t smear it,” she added.