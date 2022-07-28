Ibovespa closes up 1.67% and the dollar drops 1.84%, at R$5.25, after the Fed’s decision: what excited the market so much?

The Ibovespa closed up 1.67% this Wednesday (27), at 101,437 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market partially followed what was seen in the United States, where the day saw strong increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.37% to 32,196 points and the S&P 500 rose 2.62% to 4,023 points. The biggest gain of the day was for the Nasdaq, which rose 4.06% to 12,032 points.

“This Wednesday’s highlight was the decision of the monetary policy committee of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The directors of the Federal Reserve opted to raise the US base interest rate by 0.75 percentage point, to a level between 2.25% and 2.50% per year”, points out Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico.

According to her, the statement did not bring any news, with the fed funds staying within the consensus and the lines following the expected. “What drew attention, however, was the press conference, in which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled another rate hike of the same magnitude ahead as unlikely,” explained de Sá.

André Luzbel, head of equity at SVN Investimentos, follows the same line. “FOMC came up with a speech in line with what was expected. There was the tension of being announced something outside the consensus, as happened at the last meeting”, he contextualizes. “Powell argued that, contrary to what the market expects, it will not be necessary to raise interest rates so much, since the American stock market has already fallen a lot, wiping out wealth, and with inflation apparently having reached a ceiling”.

Despite this, the Fed has committed to achieving price stability and has determined that future decisions will be made in accordance with the release of data.

You yields From treasuries maturing in ten years were practically stable at 2.781%. Those maturing in two years, however, saw their rates fall 6.5 points to 2.978%.

“Over the course of the day, we had, on the part of Brazilian interest rates, a wait for what would be decided by the Fed. As soon as the decision was made, rates started to fall”, explains Nicolas Merola, an analyst at Inv. “Brazilian rates followed the American ones, especially the long ones”.

While advocating that the US economy is doing well, Powell pledged to raise interest rates if necessary – this was seen as a sign of a “firm pulse”, according to Merola, which could prevent rates from staying at levels high for a long period of time.

DIs for 2023 in Brazil saw their yields drop one basis point to 13.89%. Yields on 2025 contracts dropped 16 basis points to 13.06%, yields on 2029 contracts dropped 18 basis points to 13.09%. The DIs for 2031, on the long end, turn their yields dropped 16 points to 13.16%.

“Perhaps, because of this, the stock markets managed to rise so much. This drop in the long curve ends up benefiting companies”, says the Inv specialist.

For Felipe Moura, an analyst at Finacap Investimentos, the Fed’s decision was “very well digested”. “The Fed recognized that the first signs of an economic slowdown began to appear and reinforced commitments to reach the inflation target and to anchor long-term expectations”, he comments.

Luzbel, in turn, points out that retail and small caps are the big winners when reading the future scenario of lower inflation and lower long-term interest rates, interpreted based on today’s decision.

Among the biggest rises on the Ibovespa were Gol’s preferred shares (GOLL4), up 10.93%. The common papers of GPA (PCAR3) and Carrefour (CRFB3) followed, with more 8.37% and 7.28% – these, in addition to being driven by the decline in the yield curve, were also benefited by the disclosure of quarterly results of the last company, considered positive by analysts.

Gol, on the other hand, partly surfed the dollar’s fall. The American currency retreated 1.84% against the real, trading at R$ 5.250 in the purchase and at R$ 5.251 in the sale.

“The dollar weakened against the real, reflecting prospects of a more lenient monetary adjustment ahead in the United States”, explains Rico’s head of economics. The Fed’s statements, in general, brought down the perception of risk – the DXY, which measures the strength of the US currency against other developed countries, dropped 0.69%; the VIX, considered the fear index, dropped 5.87%.

