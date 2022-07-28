Ibovespa future follows the American pre-market and operates lower; Dollar turns to fall after US GDP

The Ibovespa futures operate lower this Thursday (28), in line with the pre-market in New York, with the indices giving back parts of the gains from the strong rally of the day before, after the Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates by another 75 basis points (highly priced) yesterday.

The downward movement of the futures index continued after the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States, while the dollar and interest rates turned to fall. US activity dropped 0.9% in the second quarter, according to preliminary annualized data. The estimate was for a rise of 0.5%.

At 9:49 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in August was down 0.29%, at 102,170 points.

The commercial dollar, which opened higher, fell by 0.77%, to R$5.21 in purchases and R$5.211 in sales. The future dollar for August was down 0.80%, at R$5.207.

Future interest rates began to decline: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.01 pp, at 13.86%; DIF25, -0.07 pp to 12.97%; DIF27, -0.06 pp, at 12.89%; and DIF29, -0.07pp, at 13.02%.

In the domestic scenario, the IGP-M for July came below the forecasts of analysts consulted by Reuters. Regarding economic activity, June data on formal job creation (Caged) are released at 2 pm.

Today, the central government’s primary result for June will also be released, for which Itaú projects a surplus of R$ 14.5 billion.

On Wall Street, major indexes reverse gains from the previous session with the Fed, as they await the release of US 2Q22 GDP. The Refinitiv consensus predicts a rise of 0.5%. At 9:30 am, the quarterly PCE price index data comes out. At the same time, numbers of requests for weekly unemployment insurance will be released, with a Refinitiv consensus of 253,000 requests.

Investors are also expecting results from Apple, Amazon, Intel and Comcast today.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.21%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.28% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.66%.

European markets operate with no clear direction as stocks echo the somewhat less aggressive messages from the US Fed.

Corporate earnings continue to drive individual stock price movement across Europe, with a number of major companies reporting ahead of the trading day today, such as Barclays, Shell, EDF, TotalEnergies, Stellantis, Leonardo, Prada, Diageo and BT.

Most stocks in the Asia-Pacific region closed higher after the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates to curb inflation. The Australian Bureau of Statistics released data showing June retail sales rose 0.2%, below expectations.

Samsung’s second-quarter earnings were slightly better from earnings guidance earlier this month, which led to a rally in chip stocks.

On the commodities side, iron ore futures hit four-week highs on Thursday, extending their rally to a fifth session, buoyed by a recovery in steel margins in China and hopes of a solid economic recovery for the biggest producer. steel industry in the third quarter.

Oil prices also rose on Thursday (28), extending gains from the previous session, driven by lower oil inventories and higher demand for gasoline in the United States.

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Still in the resistance region, but with a change in behavior. After the test at the previous top, there was no strength in the sale and closed with a good buyer candle. The problem is that, if this candle continues today and the breakout of this region that we are waiting for happens, it will be a stretched breakout, which tends to fail. So it would be interesting to have a mini pullback in this region to have a good breakout and then think about an uptrend.”

Dollar

“Still in an uptrend and has shown a lot of bearish strength in recent days, returning to work below the 5,300 support. A little stretched on the downtrend and without a very clear trend definition in the very short term. Next supports: BRL 5,220 and BRL 5,100.”

