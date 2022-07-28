Idec finds pesticides in ultra-processed products of animal origin common on the Brazilian table – Época Negócios

+



The breaded chicken (nuggets) Seara, from the JBS group, presented 5 pesticides, according to a report by the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Photo: Getty Images)

O Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) released this Thursday (28) test results on the presence of pesticides in foods ultra-processed foods common on the Brazilian table. According to the institute, pesticides were found in 58% of the products analyzed: from 24 ultra processed meat and milk products, 14 showed pesticide residues.

The products in which more pesticide residues were found are the breaded chicken (nugget) Seara, with 5 pesticides; O Vigor curd, with 4 pesticides; and tied for third place are Itambé cheese it’s the breaded chicken (nugget) Perdigãoboth with 3 pesticides (see below for full list).

The results are part of the second volume of tests of “Has Poison In This Package”, launched in 2021 by Idec, which now evaluates ultra-processed products of animal origin. The first volume detected pesticide residues in beverages, cookies and crackers. The Institute claims that it sent notifications to all companies responsible for the products in which pesticides were found.

“Previous studies, including Anvisa’s monitoring program, have identified pesticides in fresh fruits and vegetables, which can lead consumers to think that these foods are less safe than ultra-processed foods. Our research comes to expose this gap. to demand that the government monitor and widely disseminate test results, in addition to expanding the analysis to include ultra-processed products”, says Carlota Aquino, executive director of Idec.

THE harvest, a brand owned by the JBS group, said in a note that it “provided Idec, in March 2022, with detailed technical answers about the items allegedly found in its products and regrets that these clarifications were not included in the published report”. He also said that “all products evaluated respect the parameters for food items regulated by Anvisa”.

THE Force states in a note that “it carries out quality controls with the highest standards found in the market and, in accordance with the provisions of the relevant legislation, controls and examines its inputs, in this case, milk. About the study in question, the company informs that did not have access to important information so that it could, at the time, analyze and track the batch of the mentioned product”.

BUSINESS season contacted the BRF Group, owner of the Sadia and Perdigão brands, the Lactalis Group, responsible for Itambé, and the Cooperativa Central Oeste Catarinense Aurora, owner of Aurora, but the companies did not respond to requests for comments until the publication of this reportage.

The complete survey can be found on the Idec website.

The 14 products in which residues were found

Vigor cheese: residues of 2 pesticides (cypermethrin and fipronil), 1 residue of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) (fluazuron) + fipronil and sulfone metabolites were detected

Itambe cheese: residues of 2 pesticides (cypermethrin and chlorpyrifos) and 1 residue of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) (fluazuron) were detected

Calabrese pork sausage Seara: detected residues of 1 pesticide (glyphosate and its metabolite AMPA)

Mortadella Perdigão: residues of 1 pesticide (glyphosate and its metabolite AMPA) were detected

Mortadella Seara: residues of 1 pesticide (glyphosate) were detected

Healthy sausage: residue of 1 pesticide (glufosinate) was detected

Perdigão sausage: residues of 1 pesticide (glyphosate and its metabolite AMPA) were detected

Aurora sausage: residues of 1 pesticide (glyphosate and its metabolite AMPA) were detected

Sadia Beef Burger: residues of 1 pesticide (glyphosate and its metabolite AMPA) were detected

Perdigão Beef Burger: residues of 1 pesticide (glyphosate and its metabolite AMPA) were detected

Seara beef burger: residues of 1 pesticide (glyphosate and its metabolite AMPA) were detected

Breaded chicken (nuggets) Sadia: residues of 1 pesticide (pyrimiphos methyl) and 1 ingredient potentiating the effect of pesticides (piperonyl butoxide) were detected

Breaded chicken (nuggets) Perdigão: residues of 2 pesticides (pyrimiphos methyl and cyhalothrin lambda) and 1 ingredient that potentiate the effect of pesticides (piperonyl butoxide) were detected.

Breaded chicken (nuggets) Seara: residues of 5 pesticides were detected (bifenthrin, cyhalothrin lambda, glufosinate, methyl pirimiphos and glyphosate and its metabolite AMPA)

Positioning of companies

Seara (JBS Group):

“Seara provided Idec, in March 2022, with detailed technical answers about the items allegedly found in its products and regrets that these clarifications were not included in the published report. All products evaluated respect the parameters for food items regulated by ANVISA.

The company maintains active surveillance of control of raw materials of animal, plant and mineral origin, in addition to its own laboratory dedicated to research on residues and contaminants. We reinforce our commitment to the quality of our Seara products, which is recognized worldwide.

The units have strict control processes and, in addition to being subject to public inspections, they are audited by clients in the domestic and foreign markets”.

Force:

“Vigor carries out quality controls with the highest standards found in the market and, in accordance with the provisions of the relevant legislation, controls and examines its inputs, in this case, milk. Regarding the study in question, the company informs that it has not access to important information so that it could, at the time, analyze and track the batch of the mentioned product, such as date of manufacture and/or expiration date of the product, technical report, laboratory where the analysis was performed, date of examination and specific method used.

The company reinforces that it constantly carries out internal control programs in all its factories and milk collection stations, as well as monitoring through laboratories accredited in the Brazilian Leite-RBQL quality network, not having verified the presence of insecticides, acaricides and pesticides in their products.

In addition, MAPA (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply), through collections from the national program, constantly controls the presence of these substances, with Vigor in full compliance. The company reinforces once again that it values ​​the health and well-being of its consumers and prioritizes Food Safety, as well as guaranteeing the quality of its products at all stages of the production chain”.

BRF Group (Sadia and Perdigão), Lactalis Group (Itambe) and Central West Santa Catarina Aurora Cooperative (Aurora) have not yet manifested.

