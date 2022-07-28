“If it’s bad for me…”; after controversial statement by Caio Castro, Deolane Bezerra puts his mouth on the trombone and pins the actor

Deolane Bezerra didn’t let it go and criticized Caio Castro because of the actor’s statement, where he said he has no obligation to split the bill in meetings

Caio Castro saw his name become one of the most commented on social networks this Wednesday (27), all because of a statement that did not go down well with the public: The actor stated on a podcast that he doesn’t feel he has an obligation to pay the bill when he’s on a date.. Many people took the opportunity to make fun of the boy and show annoyance with the phrase.

One of them was Deolane Bezerra: the influencer, widow of MC Kevin, used her social networks to send an indirect to Caio Castro on account of the declaration. Full of irony, the lawyer shot: “If it’s bad for me, imagine for those who think that paying for dinner is supporting a woman, it helps,” she wrote on Twitter early this Wednesday night (27).

in the replies, the majority agreed with Deolane’s position. “Perfect!!! Whoever invites, throws a feast. The woman never has to offer to share… even because sitting there has a cost: nails, hair, looks, bag, shoes. Where have you seen them, right?!” , argued a follower. “Funny that the woman spends on eyelashes, nails, eyebrows, waxing, hair with the best perfume, clothes, shoes, lingerie and the guy summed it all up in a dinner.

“Ball out” by Caio Castro

In an interview with the podcast, “SUA BROTHER”, the artist came back to cause with some lines. It all started when the global said that he feels uncomfortable paying the bill for a date alone and that he has no obligation to pay the bills. Caio also pointed out that when he is responsible for inviting, the young person pays the price of consumption as soon as the bill arrives. Now, if the girl sees the paper and doesn’t take action or asks what it would be like, there is a chance that things will be finished right there.

“There’s a difference between paying the bill and having to pay the bill. It bothers me a lot, a lot, which is what I don’t want, this feeling of having to support, of having to pay, of having to do that… I have no shit to begin with“, he said. “I make a point of calling you for dinner, I go to the bathroom and pay the bill. It doesn’t even count. It’s all right now. I make a point of doing these things like this… Now, he asked for the bill, he didn’t move and didn’t even ask, as if I had this role? Never! It is not my daughter“, he finished.