IGP-M: rent inflation is 0.21% in July | Economy

“Prices of important commodities are falling, reflecting the risks of a less encouraging macroeconomic scenario. According to the producer index, there were important declines in the prices of iron ore (from -0.32% to -11.98%), corn (from -1.21% to -5.00%) and soybean ( from -0.80% to -2.05%). In terms of the consumer, the reduction in ICMS on electric energy (from -0.34% to -3.11%) and on gasoline (from -0.19% to -7.26%) had a significant influence on the IPC result, which registered a drop of 0.28%. If it weren’t for the reduction in ICMS, the CPI would not have registered a negative rate”, says André Braz, coordinator of Price Indexes.