IMF raises Brazilian GDP growth forecast in 2022

The IMF raised its GDP growth forecast this year. However, it estimates a weaker performance in 2023. Learn more!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

180 telemarketing companies suspended for abuse of calls

Although difficulties are being faced in the global economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised the forecast of growth of Brazilian activity this year. However, the institution estimates a weaker performance in 2023.

Brazil’s GDP

Last Tuesday (26), the IMF released its Global Economic Outlook report. In this way, the entity revised the estimate of Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022 by 1.7%, above the rate of 0.8% released in April.

However, for 2023, the report points out that activity growth will be 1.1%, 0.3 percentage points lower than forecast in April.

However, the IMF estimate is below that of the government, which estimates that the Brazilian GDP should grow by 2% this year. The Ministry of Economy estimates that in 2023 the country’s GDP should be 2.5%.

With the improvement in Brazil’s GDP forecast, the projection for growth in Latin America and the Caribbean has improved. Thus, the IMF increased the region’s GDP to 3% in 2022, 0.5 point higher than in the previous report.

However, similarly, the GDP growth forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean next year dropped 0.5 point to 2%.

Discover the platform that is reinventing lending

World economy

According to IMF projections, global GDP growth will slow to 3.2% in 2022. However, the forecast released in April was 3.6%.

After the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on global production in 2020, with a contraction of 3.1%, the growth of the world economy improved in 2021 to 6.1%.

Stronger inflation in all countries, slowdown in China’s economy due to new outbreaks of Covid-19 and the Ukraine war, led the IMF to lower the projection of world GDP in 2022.

“The risks to the scenario are predominantly negative. The war in Ukraine could lead to a sudden stop in Europe’s gas imports from Russia; it may be more difficult to reduce inflation than expected if labor markets are tighter or if inflation expectations become unanchored,” the IMF explained.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com