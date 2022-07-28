Improve after Calabresa’s dismissal: ‘Time to go home’ – 07/27/2022 – Illustrated

The comedian and former director of Globo Marcius Melhem published on his Twitter, this Wednesday morning, a GIF of the series “The Morning Show” in which the protagonist, played by Jennifer Aniston, says “it’s time for you to go home “. The post took place about 11 hours after UOL reported that Dani Calabresa no longer has a fixed contract with Globo, seven years after she was hired.

Melhem was fired from the network after receiving reports of sexual harassment involving Calabresa and other women on the channel. The comedian also accused him of having harmed her career and prevented her from starring in two other Globo programs. He denies.

Netizens interpreted the post on Twitter as a provocation to Calabresa.

“Now I work with a contract by work. It’s cool, because I love working at Globo, but we have so many other opportunities”, said Calabresa, in an interview with UOL during the launch of the movie “O Palestrante”, in which he plays with his friends Fábio Porchat and Paulo Vieira. The actress also indicated that the decision was in agreement with the network.

There is an ongoing investigation into the case at the Special Police Station for Assistance to Women in Rio de Janeiro. In it, there are three civil actions. The first is filed by Melhem against Calabresa for moral and material damages. The second is filed by her against him for having released messages from both of them. The third, finally, is filed by her against TV Globo for alleged omission in relation to the complaints of the artists.