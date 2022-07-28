In a bikini, Poliana Rocha shows ‘body’ on the web: “Quartou”

Poliana Rocha sparked a real fire on social media this Wednesday (27). The wife of singer Leonardo, showed that she is keeping her good shape up to date and showed off her ‘body’ in an Instagram post.

In the photo, the influencer appeared leaning against a tree, wearing a bikini in shades of green moss with red sunglasses and left her ‘perfect body’ in full evidence.

“Bedroom here”, she celebrated. The record was taken at Fazenda Talismã, owned by the country singer, and yielded a real shower of praise and messages of affection in the comments.

“Our Lady, how wonderful! rocked”, commented a follower. “Too perfect guys! And this body? The pure power”praised another. “Too wonderful! Look at the plane that Leonardo has! This is a lucky man.”joked a third.

declaration of love

Leonardo turned 59 years old this week and amidst some controversies, he won a declaration of love from Poliana Rocha on the web.

“My love @leonardo, today you complete another year of life and I thank God for that, just like every day I thank him for putting you in my life, and being able to share life by your side. Happy Birthday!!!! […] I will do everything to make it so, not only today, but every day of our lives.!!! Congratulations”she said in the publication.

