In Brazil, 69% of people living with HIV no longer transmit the virus

The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) estimates that 960,000 people were living with HIV in Brazil in 2021. Of these, 88% were positive for the virus, 73% were undergoing treatment and 69% achieved suppression, which means they have an undetectable viral load and no longer transmit the virus. The number represents 95% of patients undergoing treatment.

The information is contained in the report In Danger, produced by UNAIDS and released this Wednesday (26/7). Although the Brazilian campaign to combat HIV is considered exemplary, many infected with the virus still do not have access to treatment. Stigma, discrimination and social inequality make it difficult for this public to reach health services.

“In addition to affecting the well-being and lives of millions of people, the continuation of these barriers of inequality may prevent the goal of ending the AIDS pandemic as a threat to public health by 2030 from being reached”, emphasizes Claudia Velasquez, director and UNAIDS representative in Brazil.

Brazil has always been considered an example in the response to HIV. The possibility of access to HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment strategies through the Unified Health System (SUS), including free access to antiretroviral drugs, is a model that serves as a reference for many countries.

However, this does not make Brazil immune to the danger identified in the UNAIDS global report. The fact that there is a public offer of services in the fight against HIV/AIDS does not mean that people will be able to access these services. This is because, in Brazilian territory, the scenario of inequalities, potentiated by the stigma and discrimination experienced by people with HIV, has a great impact.

Poorer communities and marginalized peoples, especially vulnerable populations, often find it difficult to access HIV treatment services.

As an example, 27% of people who are positive for the AIDS virus today still do not receive antiretroviral treatment. Consequently, these patients can develop a high viral load, which leaves them exposed to opportunistic diseases that can lead to death if they do not start therapy immediately. In addition, a person who is not undergoing treatment exposes their sexual partners to the infection, as they are not undetectable and, as a rule, continue to transmit the virus.

global numbers

By 2021, 75% of those infected with the virus in the world would no longer transmit HIV, thanks to adherence and continuity of antiretroviral therapy. There are 76% of diagnosed adults and 52% of children living with HIV, up to the age of 14.

Among women over 15 years old, 80% have access to treatment. Among men, the percentage decreases: it is 70%.

In the years 2020 and 2021, the world saw the smallest annual decline in new infections since 2016, according to the organization. West Africa, Central Africa and the Caribbean managed to reduce cases, while most of the world faced increases in the period (Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Middle East, North Africa and Latin America).

With 1.5 million new infections in 2021, the number was more than a million above the target for disease control. There were 650 thousand deaths recorded by AIDS in the same year.

“The great inequalities within and between countries are paralyzing progress in the response to HIV, which ends up feeding a vicious circle, generating more inequality”, highlights Unaids.

About 10 million infected people worldwide still do not have access to antiretroviral drugs, responsible for controlling the virus in the body. Worldwide, 48% of children diagnosed with the infection are not undergoing treatment. The gap in HIV control coverage among children and adults is widening rather than narrowing, the report notes.

UNAIDS estimates that in 2021, 1.7 million children under the age of 15 were living with HIV worldwide. About 160,000 new infections within the age group were detected over the past year. The report estimates that 98,000 children died from the disease in the same period.