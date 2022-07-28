In the crosshairs of the complaint, Wesley Safadão is accused of stimulating children’s erotization

support the 247

ICL

247 – Wesley Safadão is the subject of a new investigation. Federal deputy Eliza Virgínia (PP) denounced the singer to the National Secretary for the Rights of Children and Adolescents for alleged eroticization of children because of a recording in which she appears dancing with her daughter, Ysis, 8 years old, with a song that reference to sexual content. The video was shared by the singer on social media on July 17, with the aim of promoting his new song, Macetando. In one of the parts of the song, he simulates a sexual act: “Oh, life, oh, life, oh life, watermelon red boot, for the young girl, with gin that you will (sic) see p*taria. ‘ (sic), the dance is going to boil! Only those who are hot raise their hand”, “Sit down, young girl, sit down”. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

After the recording went viral on social media, with much criticism about the child’s presence in the video, netizens made many negative comments about the case such as “Maceando, meaning: having sex. “look at the lyrics of this song!” and “absurd.” After the complaint, Safadão became the target of representation by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights.

“We were horrified. My flag is to fight against sexual exploitation and child abuse. And, in the video, Wesley Safadão sings and dances with his eight-year-old daughter to a song that talks about explicit sex. He makes an apology for pedophilia. Children watch the video and want to dance too. Sometimes parents don’t even pay attention to the lyrics of the songs. Nowadays, there are children who can’t read or write, but they already know how to talk about sex. It can’t stay like this. Children are being eroticized,” said deputy Eliza Virgínia.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.