In the final stretch of pregnancy, Viviane Araújo cannot close shorts: “It will explode”

With a giant belly, Viviane Araújo shows that she can no longer use her clothes and amuses her followers

In the final stage of her first pregnancy, the actress Viviane Araújo amused the followers on Wednesday night (27), by showing that the old clothes no longer fit in your body.

With a giant belly, she appeared in an animated video where she tries to close a pair of denim shorts, but is unsuccessful. Amused, she even dubbed an audio that talks about weight gain.

“The clothes, I really need them, because I’m not losing weight, I’m doing the opposite, and the clothes are no longer fitting me”, she dubs, as she struggles to get the shorts to close around her waist.

In the caption of the publication, the muse only said that little Joaquim, who is about to arrive in the world, is doing well: “And Joaquim is great, my loves!”he wrote.

In the comments, fans did not spare praise and enjoyed the moment: “Joaquim is gigantic”, “What a beautiful belly”, “Huge belly”, “It will explode”, “The most beautiful mother”, said some of them.

Look:

The actress Viviane Araújo everything is ready for the arrival of little Joaquim and now, at eight months of gestation, he decided to promote a ‘junino’ Baby Tea for the heir.

Charraiá do Joaquim will take place next Thursday (28) at a party house in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in Rio de Janeiro, and its theme is the June festivities. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

Even the wife of Guilherme Militão decided to save money and doesn’t intend to spend almost anything on the event: the venue and the buffet were barter – that is, she can use the service in exchange for publicity on social networks.