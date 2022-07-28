Inflation in neighbors makes Real gain purchasing power

Due to the devaluation of the Argentine peso, many Brazilians have seen the neighboring country as a good destination to travel

Due to the devaluation of the Argentine peso, many Brazilians have seen the neighboring country as a good destination to travel. However, the increase in the purchasing power of the real is not an isolated factor, as external economic factors and domestic political crises have forced the quotation of other Latin American currencies against the dollar and also against the real. In this way, it becomes advantageous to travel to certain destinations in Latin America.

Devaluation

According to data from the Decolar website, cities such as Buenos Aires and Bariloche (Argentina), Santiago (Chile), Montevideo (Uruguay) and Lima (Peru) are, since the beginning of 2022, among the most sought after international destinations by Brazilian tourists. This decision coincides with countries whose currencies depreciated more against the dollar than the real.

Thus, Estadão heard experts who said that in 2021 the real performed better against the dollar than the Mexican, Chilean and Colombian pesos, for example.

For Francisco Nobre, economist at XP, the rise in commodity prices also puts pressure on South American currencies, due to the countries’ dependence on products that are traded in dollars.

Conversion

In summary, the variation in the exchange rate of Latin American currencies is large, so it is necessary to do the math accurately to identify which country is the most advantageous in terms of purchasing power.

According to expert Liao Yu Chieh, from C6 Bank, tourists should prepare themselves by buying dollars little by little, not pesos (from any country). Because, in addition to the conversion being more advantageous, part of the businesses in these countries usually accept the US currency.

Furthermore, with the constant devaluation of the currencies of several Latin American countries, the purchase of the local currency only at the destination prevents the consumer from having losses by having ‘leftovers’ of weak currency. However, the dollar can always be used on other occasions.

According to experts, consumers should be aware of foreign currency conversion rates. Because, when using the credit card, a fee of 6% and IOF is automatically embedded.

