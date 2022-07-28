Instagram reacts to criticism about app becoming TikTok; see answer | Social networks

Instagram’s growing investment in short videos has drawn criticism from the app’s users, who accuse the social network of imitating TikTok. The negative response to the changes, however, did not affect the company’s positioning. Last Tuesday (26), the head of the social network, Adam Mosseri, published a video on his Twitter account reaffirming the company’s decision to continue investing in audiovisual content and moving away from photos, which were initially the network’s focus. Social.

Instagram will turn videos under 15 minutes into Reels

“I have to be honest. I believe Instagram will become more and more of a video platform as time goes on,” said Mosseri. The executive explained that this is mainly due to the behavior of the users themselves, who have been putting photos aside and consuming more and more videos on the platform. At the same time, he assured that the app will continue to allow the publication of images. “We will have to bow to this change as we continue to support photo publishing,” said the head of the social network.

1 of 2 Instagram reacts to criticism about app becoming TikTok; see answer — Photo: Getty Images Instagram reacts to criticism about app becoming TikTok; see answer — Photo: Getty Images

Mosseri also took advantage of the video to clarify that the full-screen feed, in the style of TikTok, is only a test for select people. The executive said the idea is to provide a “fun and engaging” experience, but acknowledged that the feature “is not quite right yet” and that it will need to be improved if it is expanded to the rest of Instagram.

“Make Instagram become Instagram again”

Instagram’s positioning came a day after Kylie Jenner, the second most followed person on the social network, criticized recent changes to the app. On Monday (25), the influencer and her sister Kim Kardashian shared, in their profile Stories, a post asking Instagram to “turn Instagram again”. “Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends,” read the post, which has over 1.1 million likes.

2 of 2 Kylie Jenner shares a post that asks Instagram to “go back to the old days” — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Kylie Jenner shares a post that asks Instagram to “go back to the old days” — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

In the caption of the photo shared by the Kardashian sisters, you can find a link to an online petition at Change.org (change.org/p/make-instagram-instagram-again-saveinstagram). The undersigned has already racked up more than 190,000 signatures and urges Instagram to stop trying to be TikTok, listen to content creators, and develop an algorithm that favors photos, among other things.

Since the launch of Reels in June 2020, Instagram has made continuous efforts to dominate the short video market, now led by rival TikTok. In addition to releasing new features for the tool frequently, the social network Meta encourages content creators to publish videos in this format, offering a bonus of up to $10,000. Recently, the company took another step in what critics call “TikTokrization”: it announced that it will turn videos under 15 minutes into Reels.

