Inter agree to buy striker Braian Romero from River Plate | International

Inter agreed to buy the striker Braian Romero, 31, from River Plate. The gaucho club tries to overcome some procedures to make the hiring official this Thursday. The player is already on his way to Porto Alegre and will disembark in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul at the end of the morning.

The Colorado proposal is to buy 50% of the player’s economic rights, according to the Argentine press. As found out the ge, payment will be made in installments. River, who paid $2.5 million for the forward in 2021, will retain 30%.

On social media, Romero’s manager posted a photo next to the player on his way to Brazil. In the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, the reinforcement will undergo medical examinations and sign a contract before being officially announced. The bond time has not yet been announced.

1 of 2 Braian Romero celebrates a goal for River Plate — Photo: REUTERS/Marcelo Endelli Braian Romero celebrates a goal for River Plate – Photo: REUTERS/Marcelo Endelli

Inter will have to run to register the reinforcement in the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana. The deadline for the registration of players is until Saturday. According to information provided by the club, new names will only appear on the list if they are regularized in the CBF IDB by the end of Friday’s working hours. There is a new window for exchanges in the semifinals.

Romero scored and helped Defensa y Justicia to take the title from Palmeiras in the Recopa in 2021

Braian Romero was an alternative to Nahuel Bustos. Talks with the City Group went up to a point, but there was no further progress. With the deadline for registration at the Sul-Americana imminent, next Saturday, the board acted and is now trying to complete the deal.

In 2019, Romero had a quick stint at Athletico; remember his goal

Romero stood out for Defensa y Justicia in 2020, when he scored 21 goals in 30 games. A year later, he was picked up by River Plate to replace Borré, sold to German football. In the first year, there were 12 goals in 25 games. The numbers dropped in 2022. Just three balls in the net in 26 matches.

The striker joins Athletico-PR, in 2019, Acassuso, the club where he was revealed, Colón, Argentinos Juniors and Independiente. In addition to Romero, the Rio Grande do Sul club has an agreement underway with the right-back Weverton, who is at Vasco.

2 of 2 Brian Romero on his way to Brazil — Photo: Reproduction Braian Romero on his way to Brazil — Photo: Reproduction

Click here and become a member